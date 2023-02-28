The Michigan women’s lacrosse team has never lost to Central Michigan in its eight-year history. Sunday, however, the Chippewas came to Ann Arbor with tenacity, threatening to upend this statistic.

The Wolverines (2-2 overall) were strongly favored headed into their match against Central Michigan (1-2). Despite this, the Wolverines barely escaped with the win, skimming by with a final score of 7-6.

Michigan entered the game coming off of a win against Harvard in its home opener, and at first, its momentum appeared to carry over. Junior attacker Lily Montemarano scored first, putting the Wolverines on the board in less than five minutes. They swiftly took control after the draw and just a minute later, sophomore attacker Kaylee Dyer scored again for a 2-0 lead.

Michigan dominated possession throughout the first quarter. With two minutes to go, Dyer put one more in on a low angle crease roll. In the final 30 seconds, the Wolverines suffered a yellow card on freshman defender Grace Callahan, putting them down a player. Central Michigan capitalized on this advantage and scored 15 seconds later.

Michigan came out strong again in the second quarter, scoring in the first five minutes of play after fifth-year midfielder Erin Garvey quickly converted a turnover into a goal. Again, the Wolverines scored a second goal in less than a minute, when Kaylee Dyer completed a hat trick.

With a 5-1 lead, it appeared like Michigan was pulling away en route to an easy win. This was not the case. In fact, the Wolverines would not score again until the fourth quarter.

What was predicted to be an easy win soon turned into an intense defensive battle.

“We have to play even off the hop,” Michigan’s coach Nielsen said. “After Harvard, we talked about playing a full 60 minutes to our standard no matter who the opponent is.”

This mentality seemed to slip in Sunday’s match, and in the final five minutes of the half, the Chippewas scored twice, bringing the score to 5-3. The Wolverines saw scoring opportunities before the buzzer sounded, but they ran out the shot clock, a costly mistake they would make three times throughout the game.

Central Michigan entered the second half with renewed energy, having better ball movement and increased aggression. The game became a back and forth battle for possession, with numerous turnovers on both sides of the field.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Chippewas scored again. The initial shot by Reagan Martinsen was tipped by a Michigan defender, causing an unpredictable bounce that slipped past sophomore goalie Erin O’Grady, making it a one-score game.

In the final minutes of the quarter, the Wolverines fell flat, unable to execute on any of their offensive opportunities.

As the clock ticked away, Central Michigan drove the ball down the field, putting itself in scoring position with less than a minute left in the quarter. And with 45 seconds to go, Kelly Hoyt capitalized on a free position shot, tying the game for the Chippewas as time ran out.

“It’s a credit to Central Michigan,” coach Nielsen said. “They came out and really took it to us.”

Headed into the final quarter, Central Michigan was making an unanswered comeback, one that might finally be enough to defeat Michigan for the first time in program history. Faced with this threat, the Wolverines brought a new intensity to the period.

Like in the first half, Michigan scored within the first five minutes, ending a nearly two quarter long scoring drought. After this, the team’s momentum picked up a bit.

The rest of the game was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with each scoring another goal apiece. Michigan stalled for the final two minutes, playing keepaway and holding onto the lead that they’d almost let slip away.

“We got put on the back foot a little bit,” Nielsen said. “Playing in tight games and learning how to scrape out a win is also helpful.”

The Wolverines secured the win, but the game was an impressive showing for the Chippewas. Michigan surely will not take this one for granted as they head into three road games that finish in a rivalry match against Ohio State.

Because after barely escaping the Central Michigan game with a win, those matchups could put them to an even bigger test.