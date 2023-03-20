Following a tough loss Thursday to No. 4 Northwestern, the Michigan women’s lacrosse team did not wait long before returning to the win column. The Wolverines (7-4 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) quickly regained their momentum on Sunday, securing a 16-3 victory against Eastern Michigan (1-4).

“That’s the beauty of playing a game after a loss, you quickly forget about it when that whistle goes off the next game,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “I think we just came out with confidence today. Confidence from the lessons we learned on Thursday and (we were) just excited to be back at home and playing together.”

That confidence was evident from the first draw. Michigan commanded control of the game early on, peppering Eagles’ goalie Hannah Bargeron with numerous shots early on. While Bargeron warded off some of these efforts, junior midfielder Annabelle Burke eventually broke through and opened the scoring off a nifty feed from graduate defenseman Kaley Thompson. Thompson was all over the scoresheet, assisting on five different goals, tying her career bests in assists in the process.

The Wolverines continued to build on Thompson’s momentum, feeding off goals from junior midfielder Caroline Davis and freshman midfielder Julia Schwabe less than 20 seconds apart to end the quarter with a 7-0 lead.

Heading into the second quarter, Michigan’s offensive firepower was on full display. Between a risky setup to sophomore midfielder Jane Fetterolf and a quick passing sequence finished by Josie Gooch, the Wolverines showed all sorts of confidence. Their energy could be seen throughout the lineup as eleven different players notched a goal.

“Every single person did what they needed to do,” Nielsen said. “And I think that we shared the ball well. We got lots of shots, which is something we’ve been focusing on recently.”

Much of Michigan’s success on offense Sunday can be attributed to its ability to maintain possession. It fired 39 shots on goal compared to Eastern Michigan’s 12 shots as the Wolverines monopolized the ball and made it difficult for the Eagles to build offensive pressure.

Furthermore, Michigan bested Eastern Michigan 16-6 in draw controls — an effort spearheaded by junior midfielder Lily Montemarrano who recorded seven draw control wins on the afternoon. By maintaining possession, the Wolverines were able to generate scoring chances and finish plays, creating a level of pressure and confidence that was hard to beat.

However, the Eagles threatened on offense to start the second half, coming out with energy and recording their first goal of the game. This goal transferred some momentum back to the Eastern Michigan side.

Nevertheless, Michigan immediately responded with a goal of its own as graduate midfield Erin Garvey carried the ball down the middle and fired for her second goal of the game. Even when they were tested, the Wolverines’ confidence did not falter.

As the Big Ten season continues, Michigan’s confidence could be the key to its success.

