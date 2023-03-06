Storming past the defense, junior attacker Michael Boehm fired the ball into the goal, finishing Michigan’s historic 9-0 run that flipped the script of the game.

On Saturday, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team (3-2 overall) traveled to No. 17 Delaware (3-2). The Wolverines struggled against Delaware’s solid defense, failing to work as a team and simply stumbling through the game. However, turning the tables after halftime and behind that furious run, the Wolverines regrouped, emerging with the 16-12 win.

Freshman attacker Bo Lockwood initially put Michigan on the board through his first collegiate goal with 9:30 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolverines then scored three more goals in the quarter, one of which was from the stick of junior midfielder Isaac Aronson – his first goal of the season.

While Michigan managed to net four goals, it was marred by missed shot attempts and a lack of coordination, a pattern that continued into the next quarter of the game.

“I think in the second quarter, we were rushing a little bit,” senior attacker Josh Zawada said. “And, the time of possession was definitely in Delaware’s favor.”

Going into the second quarter, Delaware’s defense was tight, successfully preventing many of the Wolverines’ shots from finding the net. Similarly, the Blue Hens’ offensive presence overwhelmed Michigan, breaking through to score six consecutive goals during the second quarter.

Then, graduate student face-off taker Nick Rowlett broke the scoring drought for Michigan. After winning the faceoff, he continued his run, netting a goal with 2:43 left in the quarter.

But, with only nine shots on goal to the Blue Hens’ 18, and two goals to their six, Michigan’s struggle was evident. The teams headed into halftime with Delaware up, 9-6.

In the locker room, the Wolverines worked to address the issues that plagued them in the first half of the game.

“We took four seconds in the locker room at halftime and kind of settled down a little, like a reset button, and then played our brand of lacrosse,” Zawada said. “We brought the offense together, and kind of said, ‘don’t settle for the first shot, take your time and work the defense down.’ ”

In the third quarter, Michigan did just that. Working together, the Wolverines were a powerful force on the field, wearing down the Blue Hens’ defense and scoring seven consecutive goals. Paired with the two final goals made by Michigan in the second quarter, the team went on a 9-0 run, the longest run against a ranked team program history. As the quarter ended, the Wolverines took a 13-10 lead thanks to the run.

Michigan continued its momentum into the fourth quarter of the game. Zipping past the defense, the Wolverines scored three more goals. Zawada scored one of them, his 105th career goal, breaking Brent Noseworthy’s record for most goals in program history. Defensively, Michigan also upped the pressure, blocking eight of Delaware’s ten shot attempts.

Through their continued teamwork, the Wolverines flipped the game, closing with the 16-12 win.

“You want to be playing your best lacrosse at the end of May, and that’s what we’re striving to do right now,” Zawada said. “We’re just learning game by game and kind of finding out who we are.”

Though Michigan emerged victorious against Delaware, the season is still young, and the Wolverines’ future is uncertain. But, if they build off of Saturday’s win, they have the potential to create a name for themselves come May.