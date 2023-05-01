Three weeks ago, the No. 19 Michigan women’s lacrosse team faced No. 18 Penn State in a tight matchup, one that was dangerously close to a loss for the Wolverines.

On Saturday, in a rematch against the Nittany Lions, Michigan emerged victorious once again — this time in convincing fashion. In the process, the Wolverines earned their first Big Ten Tournament win in program history and secured a spot in the semifinals.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup, Michigan’s last game ended in a stinging loss to Johns Hopkins to finish its regular season. With a notable vengeance and energy, the Wolverines (11-6 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) came out in a full force effort to overpower Penn State (11-6, 3-3), 14-8.

“We had a tough last match against Hopkins and it didn’t end how we wanted it to,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “But every little moment now is to be celebrated and every little small victory along the way. We’re certainly celebrating this one.”

Just three minutes in, sophomore attacker Kaylee Dyer put the first goal away in a tight shot with an outside assist from sophomore attacker Jill Smith.

Smith and Dyer’s names would be heard many more times that day, with the two of them combining for 8 of the Wolverines’ 14 goals.

The first quarter for Michigan can only be described as effective and efficient. The offense took nine shots and produced six goals,in drastic contrast to the ten shots from the Nittany Lions with only two netted goals. The Wolverines left little room for error and created a dominant early lead.

“We’ve been working really hard for the last two weeks,” Nielsen said. “So to really let them unleash out there on the field, it’s been a while since our last game and it was fun to be a part of.”

The commanding drive of the offense might have started early, but Michigan used that momentum to play a full 60 minutes of its game.

Similar to the last matchup between these two teams, fouls and opportunities came plentiful. Michigan struggled three weeks ago to convert on woman-up opportunities and free-position shots. In this game, it was a completely different story.

In the first quarter, junior attacker Caroline Davis scored in a woman-up situation, and less than a minute later, junior attacker Lily Montemarano took advantage of a free position shot. The Wolverines executed when they were given opportunities, and they took control of the game rather than letting the fouls take control of them.

“As soon as that last game happened, it was a point of emphasis for us,” Nielsen said. “The girls had an additional focus on it, and I was glad to see those confirmed today.”

Even with two hat tricks from Smith and graduate midfielder Erin Garvey, the helm of the Michigan offense was in the hands of Dyer. Her performance alone produced five goals and two assists.. She had at least one goal per quarter, and even in the second quarter — when the Wolverines found themselves in a defensive battle — she managed to put the ball away at the end, adding to momentum from Garvey’s goal minutes earlier.

Coming right out of halftime, the Nittany Lions scored a quick goal to cut Michigan’s advantage to three, 8-5. This jumpstarted Penn State’s offense, sparking another goal that left the Wolverines with just a two-goal lead — a place they didn’t want to be, especially after the last game against the Nittany Lions was a similar story of being too close for comfort.

But this time, Michigan quickly responded and reclaimed control, catalyzed by Garvey’s performance.

Garvey owned the third quarter. She netted a goal early in the quarter in a free position shot that reinvigorated the Wolverines. From there, she took an outside assist from Dyer to cut around two defenders and make the shot. Again and again, Garvey continued to show up when something needed to get done.

“Energy was a big thing for us today,” Garvey said. “We knew that it was going to come largely down to who showed they wanted to win more, and I think we did that today.”

As Dyer scored her fifth and final goal of the game at the end of the fourth quarter, the Wolverines’ win was cemented. A win that came with a historic moment for the program and brings a semifinal opportunity against No. 1 Northwestern.

While the game ahead offers a huge challenge for Michigan, it has the aid and support from this cohesive win to see if it can make history once again.