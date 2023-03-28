In 2022, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team lost all of its games against Big Ten opponents. But through three quarters on Saturday, it looked as if the Wolverines might finally buck the narrative and start Big Ten play with a much needed win.

But as the fourth quarter wound down, Michigan was forced to face the inevitable: for the ninth time in as many regular season conference games, it’d be unable to outscore its opponent.

Ultimately, Michigan (4-4 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten) was defeated by No. 8 Johns Hopkins (8-3, 1-0), 15-11, as both teams looked to start conference play on a good note. Senior attacker Josh Zawada scored a team high three goals for Michigan, but the Wolverines’ spread-out offense was bested by the Blue Jays’ trio of Russell Melendenz, Garret Degnon and Brendan Grimes — who combined for 13 goals and 17 points en route to the dominant win.

Through the first three quarters, neither team was able to stretch a lead beyond two points; both goalies put on clinics and defense was tight. Johns Hopkins shot 11 more times than the Wolverines did, so in the initial stages it was an aggressive, tight defensive approach that kept Michigan in step with their top-ranked opponent.

“I think we were a little bit pissed off after Notre Dame,” graduate student Bryce Clay said. “We wanted to speed (the defense) up a little bit.”

Despite winning just two of the first six faceoffs, junior faceoff Justin Wietfeldt and graduate faceoff Nick Rowlett went on to capture 17 of the next 24, dominating the middle of the field late and giving Michigan possession opportunities. Four of those faceoff wins directly resulted in goals.

“Our faceoff guys did their job,” Clay said. “Nick and Justin are two of the best in the country. They put us in good spots and offensively we just couldn’t capitalize.”

As the fourth quarter began, the Wolverines found themselves in a manageable one-goal hole. Michigan allowed two unanswered goals to flip the score at the end of the third quarter, but the Wolverines hoped to devise a plan of action to combat the fast-break Blue Jay offense that had befuddled Michigan defenders. At the very least, the break between periods could slow Johns Hopkins’ momentum.

Neither wish was granted. As the wind and snow picked up, so too did the Blue Jays’ offense. Johns Hopkins went on a 5-1 run to take 15-10 with 4:30 to go in the final quarter. When the Wolverines had opportunities, they struggled to find the net, and a quick-responding Blue Jays’ offense found holes in Michigan’s defense. A back-and-forth, turnover-laden first three quarters left the Wolverines’ defense exhausted, and the final act was accordingly uninspiring.

Alongside the blown offensive chances was a defense that had serious trouble clearing the ball. Michigan was 12-for-19 on clearing opportunities, compared to Johns Hopkins’ almost-perfect 18-for-20. The Wolverines struggled to give their offense the ball back after saves, only converting on four of seven opportunities. As with the offensive struggles, the team was not blind to their clearing deficiency.

“(Our problem was) the clearing game,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “The title of your articles could be ‘Michigan sucks at clearing.’ ”

Conry was right, the Wolverines did suck at clearing. The failed clears forced the defense to work overtime and left it out to dry in the latter stages of the contest. According to Conry, the turnovers also directly lead to Johns Hopkins’ goals.

“We had really poor timing in our mistakes, and every second chance opportunity we gave them, Johns Hopkins scored,” Conry said.

This wasn’t true. Of Michigan’s seven failed clearing attempts, only three directly resulted in a Blue Jays’ goal. Of those three, only one came in the fourth quarter. Clearing was undoubtedly a problem for the Wolverines, but the goals that came as a direct consequence of failed clearances wouldn’t have been enough to surmount the deficit — nor did it play a role in the deciding final act on Saturday.

As Michigan dives deeper into Big Ten play, it turns its focus to preventing turnovers and reliance on the defense.

“(Going forward) we gotta possess the ball, give our defense a little bit of a break,” Clay said. “We’ll come to work on Monday and wash this (loss) away.”

Given the amount of turnovers, and the Wolverines’ play in the first three quarters, it’s easy to see Michigan competing with top teams in its division and elsewhere soon. On Saturday, though, turnovers cost the Wolverines the game and a chance to start Big Ten play with a much-needed win.