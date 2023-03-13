Things were looking grim for the Michigan men’s lacrosse team midway through the first quarter of the game. Down by 5-3 and falling short against Harvard, the Wolverines desperately needed a spark.

Despite consistent losses against the No. 15 Crimson (2-2 overall) in the past 11 years, Michigan (4-2) got that spark to earn its first ever win against the Crimson on Saturday. Consistent offensive pressure and an aggressive defense kickstarted a 16-4 run, and the Wolverines finished victorious with a score of 19-13.

“It’s awesome, we’re super excited,” junior attacker Michael Boehm said. “Last year, you know, they came into our house and kind of pushed us around and beat us up pretty good. So this week, it was kind of returning the favor to them a little bit.”

While Michigan emerged victorious, it initially struggled against Harvard.

From the first quarter, it was evident that the Crimson’s defense was solid. Its ability to maintain a tight-knit defensive formation and overwhelm the Wolverines’ offense successfully prevented many of their goal attempts. Similarly, Harvard’s offense was fast-paced and aggressive, outmaneuvering Michigan’s defense — a pattern that continued into the second quarter.

For the first 7:42 minutes of the second quarter, the Crimson were a powerful offensive force, going on a 7-0 run. Their speedy offense, combined with Michigan’s absent defense, put Harvard up 9-3 midway through the quarter.

However, junior midfielder Isaac Aronson ended the Crimson’s run, netting a goal with 7:18 left in the quarter. In doing so, Michigan turned the tides of the game. From this point, the Wolverines went on a 6-0 run, with Aronson earning a hat trick. And, with one second left in the quarter, sophomore attacker Ryan Cohen scored, tying the game 9-9.

Suddenly, momentum had shifted, and Michigan never looked back.

“We didn’t think we were playing terrible; we just didn’t capitalize on all the opportunities, and our stick work wasn’t great,” Boehm said. “There was just a constant belief that we could get back in. So, I think we just kept with that, and late in the second quarter, we saw that pay dividends.”

Michigan continued to build upon that momentum as it approached the third quarter of the game. Its offense used clever footwork and communication to spread out Harvard’s defense, allowing it to take shot after shot on the goal. Defensively, the Wolverines also elevated their game and continued to disrupt the Crimson’s offense. With 17 saves, junior goalie Shane Carr was especially effective in halting Harvard’s progress.

During this game, possession played a key role in determining success. Throughout the season, Michigan has worked to improve in this area, and it showed as it won 24 of the 35 total faceoffs. The Wolverines’ ability to increase their time of possession was vital to their success on Saturday.

Heading into the final quarter of the game, Michigan led 15-11. The Crimson fought hard to climb their way back to the top but ultimately couldn’t grasp at a full comeback. Kept at bay by the Wolverines’ defense and outworked by their offense, Harvard only netted two goals to Michigan’s four. Boehm netted a pair of goals in the final quarter, earning him a five-goal game and contributing to a career-high nine points.

“Yeah, it feels great, but it’s not just about me,” Boehm said. “Our team did a great job. More so than any individual statistics, it’s just great to get a win. I can’t give enough credit to my teammates, our coaches, all the scout guys, and everybody for leading us to that.”

While there’s still a long road ahead for the team, their early wins provide a promising foundation for the Wolverines to build off of. As it continues to face ranked contenders and establish itself, Michigan will need to stay true to that brand of lacrosse.