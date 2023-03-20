Within 25 seconds of the opening faceoff, No. 2 Notre Dame found its footing. Midfielder Eric Dobson broke free from the Wolverine defense, heading straight towards Michigan’s junior goaltender Shane Carr with a full head of steam to score, helping the Fighting Irish set the tone early.

And from that point forward, they wouldn’t look back.

On a chilly Saturday afternoon, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team (4-3 overall) fell victim to Notre Dame’s (6-0) fast-paced play and was handed its third loss of the season, 18-8. Throughout the game, the Wolverines had many opportunities to score, but they failed to produce goals to counter the Irish’s torrid offense.

Right from the start, Notre Dame demonstrated why it was the second ranked team in the nation. The Fighting Irish stormed out of the gates and ended the first quarter with a dominant 6-2 lead.

While the Wolverines’ defensive front held their ground for the first four minutes of the second quarter, they eventually collapsed. Taking advantage of Michigan’s defensive miscommunication and hesitancy, Notre Dame shifted into attack mode. Led by brothers Pat and Chris Kavanaugh, the Irish went on a 3-0 run, and ended the second quarter up 9-2. At the end of the first half, Michigan found itself at the bottom of a steep mountain that would require a miracle to climb from.

“Going down is not foreign to us; it’s not something that really kills our motivation,” graduate student Nick Rowlett said. “We know that we’re good enough to play with any team in the country.”

And although Michigan kept fighting as graduate student Bryce Clay added two quick goals in the third quarter, Rowlett’s sentiments proved infeasible.

“Part of our strategy coming into the second half was to just mix up where we’re shooting,” Rowlett expressed. “Just kind of diversifying where we’re putting the ball was kind of part of our success as well as just continuing to get shots off.”

Despite some success for the Wolverines in their second half adjustments, the Fighting Irish were determined to make their opponents’ upward climb even steeper. With its foot directly on the gas pedal, Notre Dame expanded their lead to 13-5 by the end of the third quarter. This commanding effort was led by attacker Pat Kavanaugh, who tied his own program record of 10 points via four goals and six assists.

While the Fighting Irish’s defensive pressure continued to force turnovers from Michigan’s offense, the Wolverines continued to battle and play to their strengths. On an aggressive fast break leaving the Notre Dame defensemen behind, senior Josh Zawada connected with junior Michael Boehm to produce a goal for the Wolverines. Junior Isaac Aronson also found the back of the net twice in the fourth quarter, giving Michigan its 7th and 8th goals, respectively.

The Wolverines had 21 shots on goal against the Fighting Irish, but only had eight to show for it. Notre Dame, on the other hand, produced 18 points on 25 shots on goal, so Michigan’s efforts wouldn’t be enough.

The Wolverines had numerous opportunities to score, but just could not capitalize against the Fighting Irish’s top-ranked goaltender Liam Entenmann. Despite its turnovers and defensive mistakes in the first half, Michigan flashed signs of strength, but were ultimately overwhelmed by the potent Notre Dame offense.

With the Wolverines’ 2-game winning streak crushed by the Irish, Michigan must take this loss as a learning opportunity to improve their offensive efficiency, especially as it enters conference games for the first time this season.