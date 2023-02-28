Down by four points to Marquette with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team was desperate for a goal.

The ball zipped between the Wolverines’ attackers, set up in a 1-4-1 formation as they looked to find a gap in the Golden Eagles’ tightly organized zone defense. Finally, with the shot clock running down, graduate student Peter Thompson fired a shot toward goal.

But the ball landed safely in the mesh of the goalie’s stick.

Missed opportunities like this one would prove to cost Michigan (2-2 overall) the game, as it faltered to Marquette (2-2) who maintained its lead as the game finished 14-9. While the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story, Saturday’s game was a learning experience for the Wolverines.

“February lacrosse is where you make mistakes. The good teams learn from those mistakes and move forward,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said.

Even as the Eagles went up 5-0 early in the first quarter, Michigan learned and adjusted in real time. Thompson opened the scoring for the Wolverines, and some quick-fire passing around the opponent’s crease led to a second score, this time by sophomore Aidan Mulholland.

Nevertheless, Marquette had done its homework, and came ready to play. Heading into the second quarter, it led 6-2.

“The first quarter was just a nice demonstration of them executing their game plan, so the biggest difference between the first quarter and the second was just (that) we were able to adjust,” Conry said.

Once again the Eagles began to pull away from the Wolverines, but a faceoff win from junior Justin Wietfeldt gave Michigan possession with three minutes to play — in which they scored three goals.

Mulholland scored his second of the game after the Wolverines’ ball movement opened up some space for him to take a shot. Moments later sophomore Ryan Cohen joined in on the scoring with an explosive run inside from the right sideline.

Michigan then went a man up, and junior Michael Boehm picked out an unmarked senior Josh Zawada with a cross-field pass, who slipped the ball past Marquette’s keeper from just outside the crease.

“Offensively some things started to open up a little bit more in our man-to-man, so we were able to put a couple in,” Conry explained.

Despite not leading throughout four quarters, a comeback never looked entirely out of reach for the Wolverines. They showed promise, and throughout the second half, there were moments where they looked like they would go on a scoring drive.

In the end, however, Marquette’s defense did enough to prevent Michigan from overturning the lead.

To Conry, this is all just part of the process.

“I feel like we’ve made some ground in some arenas, and some arenas we’re still struggling with,” Conry said. “And each game offers a new opportunity for us to learn, grow and get better, and that’s really the way we’re approaching this thing.”

With most of the season still to play, the Wolverines hope to benefit from learning their lesson now rather than later.