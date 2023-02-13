The Michigan men’s lacrosse team played their season opener against No. 1 Virginia on Saturday. The Wolverines put up an impressive fight, keeping the score within two goals for the majority of the game.

However, Michigan (0-1 overall) ultimately fell to the Cavaliers (1-0), 17-13.

“I think today was a really good start to our season,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “I know it was a loss, but I’m really proud of the heart, the effort and the fight that our guys showed.”

The Wolverines had a strong offensive presence, netting 13 goals from nine different scorers. Notably, sophomore attacker Ryan Cohen led the offense with a total of five points from three goals and two assists. Behind him was senior attacker Josh Zawada with two goals and two assists. Both Cohen and Zawada were top scorers for Michigan in the 2022 season, with Cohen having 29 goals and 24 assists and Zawada with 43 goals and 34 assists.

The offense’s strength is partly due to adjustments made in regard to their picking game.

“One of our core values is to be elite pickers,” Conry said. “And I think we really accomplished that mission.”

However, Michigan’s ultimate demise against Virginia stemmed from a few crucial plays that ended in turnovers and quickly turned into goals. The Cavaliers were quick on their feet, getting past picks and putting forth an impressive defensive game, especially in the fourth quarter. In particular, Virginia attacker Payton Cormier shined, scoring five goals and adding one assist during the game. Following suit, attacker Connor Shellenberger and midfielder Thomas McConvey both had three goals and three assists throughout the match.

In spite of the Wolverines’ loss, junior attacker Michael Boehm started off the season strong. In the second quarter of the game, he became the seventh player in Michigan history to score 100 points. It’s an especially impressive feat given that Michigan’s lacrosse program has only competed at the Division-I level for 12 years.

And with the whole season ahead, Conry shed light on some of their goals.

“Whenever you put a team together, especially like Michigan, your goals and your aspirations are to win a championship, whether it be a Big Ten or a National Championship,” Conry said. “I think for this team, though, we want to consistently come in every day, bring good energy and make a larger impact in the Big Ten.”

Michigan’s 2022 roster was composed of many sophomores and juniors, meaning they didn’t lose many players to graduation. This could prove to be beneficial or detrimental to the team, as their last season was full of ups and downs.

What started with a seven-game winning streak quickly morphed into an eight-game losing streak at the end of the season. With this year’s high retention rate, the fate of Michigan’s season will heavily depend on the work they put in throughout the offseason to adapt and advance their game.

But despite the loss, the Wolverines’ ability to keep the score close against top-ranked Virginia for a good part of the game is a promising sign.