Members of the Michigan men’s lacrosse team looked on from the sidelines in overtime, tensing as Rutgers midfielder Justin Kim executed a perfect pick that prevented junior defender Jack Whitney from blocking incoming Scarlet Knight Shane Knobloch. With this move, Knobloch sprinted toward the goal, hurling the ball into the back of the net and sealing the deal.

On Friday, No. 15 Michigan (5-5 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) was in high spirits coming off of a win against then No. 2 Maryland. However, its momentum was not enough as they fell to No. 11 Rutgers (8-3, 1-2), 13-12, after a late-game push fell flat.

“It really came down to the end,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “In my opinion, Ethan Rall is the best pole in the conference, and he came up with a huge ground ball for Rutgers, got it down, and they were able to call a time-out and draw something up. Big-time players make big-time plays in those kinds of situations. I’m not saying we don’t have that, it’s just sometimes it falls to some of those guys who have had that final four experience under their belts.”

While the Scarlet Knights didn’t win the National Championship last year, they made it to the final four, allowing most of the players on their roster to gain valuable experience. With such, Rutgers is well-equipped to strategize and execute effective plays in big games such as Friday’s.

Nonetheless, the Wolverines fought hard in a game characterized by their ability to close the distance that Rutgers steadily created throughout the game.

In the beginning of the first quarter, Rutgers netted two quick goals, using its speed to create scoring opportunities.

But, capitalizing off a pick from graduate student attacker Bryce Clay, junior attacker Michael Boehm gave the Wolverines their first goal of the game with 9:21 left in the first quarter. Both teams netted one more goal, ending the first 15 minutes of the game with the Scarlet Knights in the lead, 3-2.

Even with only one-quarter complete, it was clear that the game would be close. Hungry to win and armed with the skillset to do so, both Michigan and Rutgers alike were prepared to fight for victory.

The Wolverines started off the second quarter strong, scoring two goals in the first five minutes, which put them up by one. But, this lead was short-lived as the Scarlet Knights answered both of those goals, heading into halftime with a 5-4 lead. Michigan’s success wouldn’t remain, though.

The two scores that the Wolverines netted in the third quarter were their only goals for the next 20 minutes of the game. Rutgers’ quick offense, aggressive defense and ability to win faceoffs — taking seven of eleven to that point— combined to successfully overwhelm Michigan.

“They did a great job of getting to our hands – being physical – and it took us out of rhythm,” Conry said. “It forced us to rush some early possessions, and I think when we review the tape, we’re going to be pretty disappointed at our use of the shot clock.”

Indeed, what little possession Michigan was able to gain was quickly lost as the Scarlet Knights forced multiple turnovers. Moreover, Rutgers’ solid defense put a lot of pressure on the Wolverines’ offense, leading to many rushed, unprecise shots.

As Michigan entered into the third quarter of the game, the Scarlet Knights continued to dominate. Taking advantage of faceoff wins and using fast passes to score, Rutgers put up four more goals, contributing to its 6-0 run and 9-4 lead.

However, sprinting toward the goal, sophomore attacker Ryan Cohen was able to get his defender to overcommit, creating an opening for him to score. He seized this moment, hurling the ball into the back of the net and ending the Wolverines’ 20 minute scoring drought.

Building off this, sophomore midfielder Aidan Mulholland and senior midfielder Jacob Jackson scored two more goals, helping close the gap. Additionally, Boehm scored again in the quarter, earning him a hat trick and contributing to Michigan’s 4-0 run. Finally in striking distance, the Wolverines were able to finish the third quarter only trailing by one.

Entering the fourth quarter, it was anyone’s game, and the teams knew it. For every goal that the Scarlet Knights put up, Michigan was quick to answer. It came down to the goalies, with junior Shane Carr making 14 saves for the Wolverines.

In the final four minutes of the quarter, Michigan was down 12-11. But, catching the feed from senior attacker Josh Zawada, Boehm whipped the ball into the net, tying the game and sending the game into overtime.

It was 38 seconds into that overtime that the Wolverines lost the game, as a result of the clever pick placed by Rutgers.

In spite of being on the cusp of success, Michigan was never able to get its foot in the door to actually secure a victory.