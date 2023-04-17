The No. 13 Michigan women’s lacrosse team came into Thursday’s game against No. 25 Johns Hopkins undefeated at home. In their last game of the regular season, the Wolverines hoped to continue that feat. And started on the right footing by scoring first with a slick and sharp free position shot from junior midfielder Erin Garvey.

Unfortunately for Michigan, that was the only time it led during the game as the Blue Jays’ fast and effective offense scored twice in the two minutes that followed — quickly taking the lead. The Wolverines (10-6 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) ultimately lost to the Blue Jays (6-7, 3-2), 14-7.

“We weren’t focusing enough on our shooting to convert,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielson said “We were getting shots and that was a positive (but) we weren’t putting them away … the unforced errors there in the first half … too many unforced turnovers which to Hopkins credit they were going down and converting”

That first quarter made the rest of the match an uphill battle for Michigan, finishing the period down two goals. In the second quarter, despite the Wolverines controlling possession for much of the quarter, Johns Hopkins continued to extend its lead. When a Blue Jays timeout was called a little over halfway into the period, the score was 6-2 in their favor.

Michigan rallied however, coming out of the timeout invigorated. Sophomore attacker Jill Smith, who had already scored in the first quarter, continued her season-long reign on the field with another goal barely a minute after time resumed. With her two goals, Smith passed the single-season Michigan points record of 59, with 60.

But any pressure Smith provided was quickly diminished by an offensive spurt that came off the back of a draw control win by Johns Hopkins. To further compound struggles, Smith — who had already received a yellow card in the first quarter — received another yellow card with just 2:15 left on the clock in the first half, permanently removing her from the game.

“I kinda just looked at the shot clock and knew we had to make something out of nothing,” junior midfielder Lily Montemarano said.

Coming off the bench in the final moments of the second period with seconds to spare on the clock, Montemarano did just that. She crossed to the right side of the field and perfectly passed to freshman Kaylee Dyer, who quickly put it away with a second to spare, bringing the score 7-4 Blue Jays to end the half.

It provided much-needed momentum to a struggling Michigan team. Coming out of half-time the Wolverines had a game plan understanding what had not gone right.

“The focus was to get back to basics,” Garvey said “And at halftime, it was regrouping and just getting our heads back to basics. … So, we wanted to work on keeping our space, keeping our composure, keeping the ball moving, and then seeing the gaps that open and taking advantage of the opportunities.”

Entering the second half without their leading scorer, Smith, was challenging enough, to immediately lose Erin Garvey temporarily, who has scored the second most goals on the team, to the penalty box before either team fought for the draw only worsened the outlook for the already struggling Wolverines.

However, a regrouped Michigan fought back in the third quarter, maintaining the same pace as the Blue Jays on the scorecard — both scoring only twice. In the third period, Michigan looked improved at both converting turnovers and not allowing those unneeded mistakes that plagued them in the first half. Not only did Michigan take better care of the ball, but both of its goals came off two well-played defensive turnovers that propelled the offense forward.

But the Wolverines weren’t able to keep up this unified play throughout the game. Their chances crumbled in the fourth quarter with four consecutive goals by Johns Hopkins, two of which came from successful clears after unsuccessful wide shots by Michigan.

“They outplayed us there today and that’s a good gut check moving forward,” Garvey said.

With the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon, the Wolverines know they need to fix the holes in their game. Fortunately for them, they have two weeks before their first tournament match, to work out the kinks of the previous games and return them to their season-long dominance.