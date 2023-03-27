The No. 15 Michigan women’s lacrosse team was presented with a chance to get back in the win column in conference play Friday night and they seized the opportunity, ultimately coming out as victorious.

Michigan soundly defeated No. 23 Rutgers at home in the U-M lacrosse stadium. The Wolverines (8-4 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) were seeking triumph against the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-3) after having a 3-5 all-time record against them.

“Our game plan was just like trying to be assertive, and disciplined with the ball,” Michigan sophomore attack Jane Fetterolf said. “Finding the best route which we did through communication on attack and just looking for the best look, you know, getting it around, and utilizing every single person on the field.”

To open the game, Michigan started strong and dominated on the offensive end. Within the first three minutes of play, sophomore attack Jill Smith and junior attack Lily Montemarano were both assisted by sophomore attack Jane Fetterolf to push the Wolverines to a 2-0 lead. Rutgers quickly snapped back and broke into the defense to score a goal with 5:37 remaining in the quarter, making the score 3-1 to end the first.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that Michigan brought out its magic to take over. On the offensive end, the Wolverines began to take control with five unanswered goals, two from Smith. With 42 total goals only 12 games into the season, Smith’s second goal made history as she broke Michigan’s single season goal record. Behind that performance,Michigan led Rutgers 8-1 at the halftime break.

“We had a long week prepping for this game, with Big Ten games we always know they’re going to be hard no matter who we are playing,” Smith said. “And we just wanted to be the tougher team out there and make it a full team win, which is what we did.”

To open the second half, Rutgers came out strong and scored a free position goal to reduce its deficit to 8-2. But the Wolverines were quick to respond, shutting out the Scarlet Knights thoroughly and going on a 3-0 run for the rest of the quarter. Michigan led 11-3 to round out the third quarter.

To open the final quarter, the Wolverines continued to extend their lead by scoring three more goals including a wide-open shot by junior attack Caroline Davis. On the defensive end, junior goalie Maya Santa-Maria clinched five total saves to shut down the Scarlet Knights’ offense. Late in the fourth quarter, Rutgers scored to push the score to 14-4, but it wasn’t enough as Michigan was able to walk away with a convincing win.

“I challenge them with anyone watching. It should be clear who the tougher, hungrier team is,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “And I think they stepped up to that challenge. They played, they played together, for everything we would make mistakes and get the ball back and for defense to hold the whole thing to four and for offense to put up that many.”

Michigan played hungry and tough, and with Smith leading the team, the Wolverines look to continue its strong start.