After being sidelined for weeks and missing seven games due to an illness, Kaylee Dyer was eager to get back on the field.

And since recovering, the sophomore attacker has quickly made an impact for the Michigan women’s lacrosse team. After scoring one goal in each of her first two games back, Dyer exploded in her third. Before halftime in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals against Penn State, she notched a hat trick; by the time the final buzzer sounded, Dyer had five goals and two assists to her name.

It was clear, though, that Dyer’s performance meant more to her team than just the points on the stat sheet. It wasn’t just that her display helped power the 19th-ranked Wolverines to a 14-8 victory over the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions. It wasn’t just that her seven points on Saturday equaled over a third of the 18 total points she had going into the contest.

It was also that, after putting in work all season and through her illness, Dyer was ready to showcase that effort’s dividends.

“She was just so eager to be on the field,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “And she’s put in the work this week, has prepared and I know that’s been in her all year. And it was just really great to see her unleash that on the field today.”

Dyer began her masterclass early. She scored the first goal of the game, just two minutes in, and threw her stick down with perhaps a little extra emphasis — a pattern that continued throughout her offensive exhibition.

Just two minutes after Penn State tied the contest, Dyer scored the Wolverines’ second goal by ducking and dodging multiple Nittany Lions, giving Michigan a lead it never relinquished. It was then that her confidence began to seep through.

“It was really tough, but everybody was so nice, stopping by the house all the time, making sure I’m feeling okay and they made the bounce back so easy,” Dyer said. “It’s just so fun being back out there and they made it really fun for me and just filled me up with so much confidence that made it easy.”

While Dyer’s teammates helped make her return feel easy, her on-field performance made difficult shots look easy, too. She fired her third goal into the net through three Penn State defenders, breaking a 12-minute scoring drought for the Wolverines.

In the second half, after the Nittany Lions reduced their deficit to just two goals, Dyer picked up right where she left off. First, she threaded a pass to graduate midfielder Erin Garvey who took advantage of her one-on-one opportunity with Penn State’s goalkeeper. Then, she scored her fourth goal of the afternoon in a fashion that encapsulated her overall performance.

After recovering a pass that fell to the ground, Dyer ripped a shot that bounced just past the goalie while receiving a stick check that sent her to the ground. Before getting up, she once again emphatically spiked her stick as her teammates ran over to celebrate.

“As a fifth-year upperclassman, I admire and look up to the way that she carried herself,” Garvey said. “I actually had to tell her over this long break we had that I’m so impressed with how she hadn’t put her head down, hadn’t complained once. We knew that when she was back, she was ready. And she proved that today and I was just waiting for it to happen.”

With a period left to play, she had time to tack on one more goal — her fifth of the game and 15th of the season. Briefly subbing out after that final goal, Dyer broke into a massive grin as her teammates greeted her, a smile that stayed put after the game.

Because Dyer had just delivered a career-best performance, helping boost Michigan to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament — and she had done so seamlessly after returning from illness. As her coach passed her in the hallway after the game, she had just a few words to share:

“Welcome back.”