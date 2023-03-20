Junior attacker Annabelle Burke cut through Northwestern’s defense to receive the set-up pass from graduate defender Kaley Thompson leading to a goal. It set the catalyst that allowed a four goal run in two minutes at the end of the first quarter.

The common denominator of one-third of the Wolverines’ total goals? An assist from Thompson.

Her five assists set her new career high and tied the program high, leading her team to victory a 16-3 victory over Eastern Michigan.

“She’s one that will step up when needed,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “If it’s scoring goals, she’ll score the goals. If we need assists or it calls for a different role for her, she’s able to do that.”

Thompson has easily proved that in her career as a Wolverine. In her senior season last year, she scored 32 goals on the season, tying her for tenth in program history for goals in a season. Continuing the trend this season, she has scored nine goals through 11 games, including a hat trick against Ohio State. She continues to fulfill Nielsen’s claim. If something needs to be done, she finds a way to make it happen.

Her role has changed over this past season in particular. Last season, the team was filled with upperclassmen, but Thompson now stands as one of two graduate students left on the roster. That leadership role fell to her and she has embraced it, contributing to all aspects of the game.

“Before the season (Nielsen) and I discussed that coming in as one of the only graduate student attackers, it was crucial for me to really help guide our leading starting attackers,” Thompson said. “Give them as much confidence in the world and just be vocal out there.”

With her experience on the attacking front, the offense has flowed smoothly. Michigan has consistently produced high-scoring games — even with losses — and showcased its capability to score against top-ranked teams. In the tough losses of the season, Thompson has shown up. She was a bright spot in Thursday’s loss to Northwestern, scoring one goal along with two assists.

Even with personal success, Thompson’s true leadership shines through as she credits her success to her teammates.

“Assists are only as good as my shooters,” Thompson said. “And my girls made me look really great today.”

Thompson’s voice has shown up in both her performance and the people around her that she influences. Her ability to score and assist anyone on the team backs up her leadership which stems from supporting her teammates.

Thompson’s play is one of the many factors in the upward trajectory for Michigan, but her voice is just as necessary for the Wolverines’ continued success.