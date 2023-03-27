Coming in as the 23rd-ranked team in the country, the Rutgers women’s lacrosse team had every reason to believe it could contain No. 15 Michigan’s offensive blitz on Friday — highlighted by sophomore attacker Jill Smith. From the opening draw, however, it was clear Smith and the Wolverines had too much firepower.

Smith, who came into the game four goals away from Michigan’s single-season record despite only being 11 games into the season, was going to need a performance for the ages to break it.

And that’s exactly what she had.

In all, it took Smith just over a quarter to net her fourth goal of the game and 42nd of the season surpassing Adriana Pendino’s record that had stood since 2019.

“She’s a stud,” Michigan head coach Hannah Nielsen put simply. “To get that record in only 12 games, it’s a testament to who she is and how hard she works.”

In addition to powering the Wolverines to a 14-4 victory against Rutgers, Smith later added another hat-trick Sunday in Michigan’s 22-2 win against Xavier, pushing the record to 45 goals with three Big Ten games and the postseason remaining.

In short, this record will be further shattered — and possibly become insurmountable.

However, for Smith, the single-season goals record is by all means a team award.

“(I) couldn’t have done any of it without my teammates and today, especially with amazing assists for those goals,” Smith said. “So just a full team effort”.

Such a team display was blatant, especially from Michigan sophomore Jane Fetterolf — who assisted on two of Smith’s goals. With nine minutes and 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Fetterolf forced a turnover in Rutgers’ defensive zone before taking the ball 30 yards and dishing it right in front of the goal to Smith, who easily put it away to give Michigan a 1-0 lead. Later, Fetterolf fed Smith again for her record-breaking goal, giving Fetterolf a third assist on the night on top of her two goals.

For a team that posted just a 2-4 record in the Big Ten in 2022, Friday’s win matched last season’s entire Big Ten win total after just three games. Ultimately, Smith’s dominant performance shows promise for Michigan in both this season and the future.

How far they go, however, may be dependent on how far Michigan’s star-powered offense and Smith’s prolific scoring efforts can take them. For Nielsen, a home game to start the playoffs is critical, as Michigan is still undefeated at home. In order to do that, offensive performances, particularly from Smith, in upcoming Big Ten games against Maryland — who Michigan has never beaten — and Johns Hopkins are almost must-win contests.

If two things are clear, it’s that Michigan’s season is off to a great start and Jill Smith is having the season of her lifetime; nonetheless, the team has put itself into a position for some postseason success.

In order for that to ensue, Smith and her continuous offensive onslaught must remain the standard.