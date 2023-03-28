On Saturday, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team had an opportunity.

Facing off against No. 8 Johns Hopkins, the Wolverines were in position to simultaneously earn a signature win for their program against a top-10 team and start Big Ten play with a victory after going winless in the conference last year. But it was an opportunity they failed to capitalize on.

Ultimately, in a tight game that Michigan found itself on the losing side of, the end result came down to which team could successfully clear the ball out of the defensive zone best. In this department, Michigan fared far worse than the Blue Jays — and Michigan coach Kevin Conry didn’t mince words about his team’s lack of execution.

“We went 12-19 in the clearing game,” Conry said. “We had really poor timing in our mistakes and every second chance opportunity we gave them Hopkins scored.”

Conry’s frustrations were backed up by the stats. Of the Wolverines seven failed clearing attempts, four led directly to goals for Johns Hopkins. The Blue Jays, by contrast, had just two failed clears all game.

In close games, the margin for error shrinks. And against a team rife to take advantage of extra scoring chances, the turnovers in the clearing game were back breaking for Michigan.

With 5:11 left in the second quarter, the Wolverines were up 5-4 and had just forced a shot clock violation. But instead of morphing that defensive momentum into offense, they turned the ball over on the clear attempt. Thirty seconds later, the Blue Jays tied the game. Michigan’s chance to create some separation vanished in an instant.

Coming out of half time, the Wolverines still couldn’t learn from their mistakes. With 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter and the game tied at seven, they successfully defended a Johns Hopkins attack and won the ball back. But confusion in the middle led to another failed clearance and the Blue Jays took an 8-7 lead moments later.

“We just didn’t clear the ball,” graduate attacker Bryce Clay said. “Big Ten games are won in the middle of the field. We didn’t do our job in the middle of the field; we didn’t clear it.”

The outcome of the game directly correlated to Michigan’s clearing mishaps. And none bore more consequence than the final one.

The Wolverines entered the fourth quarter down 11-10, the game still hanging in the balance. Grabbing the next goal was paramount. Michigan started the quarter as well as it could’ve hoped, forcing another shot clock violation.

But once again, they couldn’t cash in. It was the same old story. A turnover on a clear attempt; A goal seconds later; Another chance to take control of the game squandered. Johns Hopkins never relented from there, running the lead up to as many as five goals in the fourth quarter and leaving Ann Arbor with a coveted conference win.

“We just got to play better top to bottom,” Clay said. “If you want to win in the Big Ten, you got to play as one team and today we weren’t successful.”

The game wasn’t a complete failure by any means. Michigan displayed a lot of resilience, coming back from deficits at four different points in the game to tie or take the lead. Those responses to adversity showed signs of a team that could compete with the nation’s best.

But the consistent struggles with turnovers made it clear they still have work to do.