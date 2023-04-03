Facing a two-goal deficit with a quarter to left to play, the No. 15 Michigan women’s lacrosse team had a chance to recover and solidify a win against No. 9 Maryland. Instead, the Terrapins took advantage of the Wolverines’ faults and forced them to fall apart.

Michigan (9-5 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) suffered a disappointing 13-7 loss in a physically demanding game against Maryland (10-3, 2-0). The first three quarters were a back-and-forth battle as each goal was answered by another. But falling apart in the fourth quarter sealed the game for the Terrapins and left the Wolverines wishing for more.

“They were able to focus and execute for that last ten minutes and I think we didn’t have enough players that could do that,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “They really stepped up and tightened up, and we didn’t capitalize on opportunities.”

But before the Wolverines fell apart in the last ten minutes, sloppy play had already cornered them.

After the first quarter, Maryland led 3-2 with momentum on its side. As Michigan struggled to simply gain possession of the ball. While draw controls for the Wolverines this season have been a critical factor in any of their dominating wins — over Michigan’s three-game win streak, for example, they dominated draw-control wins by a total of 48-24 — that level of play wasn’t present in the first half of Sunday. Instead, Michigan won 2-of-8 draw-controls in the first half, contributing to its flat offense.

It quickly became apparent that without those crucial wins for possession, the pressure grew intense for every offensive touch.

“Every possession really mattered offensively,” Nielsen said. “And every mistake was a little dire because you didn’t know if we were gonna get the ball back.”

While the Wolverines struggled to gain possession in the first half, junior goalkeeper Maya Santa-Maria kept them in contention. Santa-Maria had an active first quarter with six saves, two of which came back-to-back. She started the game as a brick wall and finished the game with nine saves. Ending on a lower note, Santa-Maria had zero saves in the fourth quarter which played a role in the Terrapin’s five-goal run.

The third quarter started grimly for Michigan, already down by 5-3. After a quick Wolverines goal at the beginning of the quarter, they took a timeout. There was a need for an offensive presence and, put simply, a goal. Graduate midfielder Erin Garvey easily provided a spark by adding that goal to the scoreboard. With the three goals, and back-to-back draw control wins going into the fourth quarter, momentum seemed to be pointed in Michigan’s way. Within a minute into the fourth quarter, Garvey scored again showcasing the clutch goal from a veteran player and reducing the Terrapin’s lead to only one.

“My MVP for sure,” Nielsen said. “She was not only putting points on the board and leading in her play, but with her vocal presence as well.”

But despite Garvey’s efforts, it simply was not enough.

The Wolverines took a key yellow card in the fourth quarter and Maryland capitalized on its player-up opportunity. Michigan took nine shots in the fourth quarter but was shut down by the Terrapins goalie and missed aim, stalling the offense. To add to the defeat, Maryland produced five straight goals with no Michigan offense to retaliate, sealing the deal on this game. A major contributor to the offense is consistent sophomore attacker Jill Smith, but she saw only one goal today while battling a constant double team.

Between fouls, missed shots and overall lack of offensive performance, the Wolverines couldn’t deliver the win. It will be up to Michigan if this is an anomaly in the season, or a halt to previous momentum.