Warding off pressure from an Xavier defenseman, freshman midfielder Ceci Stein fired a shot to the top left corner and dropped her stick in celebration. The goal was one of many as Stein scored four for the No. 15 Michigan women’s lacrosse team in a dominant 22-2 victory over the Musketeers.

Entering the game, Stein had recorded a total of four goals this season. Her four-goal performance, therefore, doubled her collegiate goal total in just one game — indicative of the underclassman’s overall success on Sunday.

“She works week in and week out to keep developing,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said about Stein. “It was good for her to stay on the field a little bit longer today and get her feet wet … and have the opportunity to play with different people and experience different looks.”

But for Stein, this milestone was not the important one, quickly deflecting credit to her team.

“I think it was a really good team win,” Stein said. “The energy was great on the sidelines … and coming off the 10-year anniversary we had a lot of alums here, so it was a really high-energy game and a fun weekend overall.”

While the freshmen spearheaded the attack in the second half, Stein led the charge as she found new ways to find the back of the net. Scoring off a free position, an outside feed and a drive to the middle, Stein’s offensive talents were hard to ignore and her goal total indicated that.

Her ability to score four goals as a freshman not only represents her offensive prowess but also reflects the positive team culture.

“The captains do a really good job hyping everyone up,” Stein said. “Everyone on the sideline is always cheering each other on.”

This combination of clear talent, positive leadership and growing confidence culminated in Stein’s recent success.

“I want to continue to build confidence,” Stein said. “As a freshman, it’s pretty hard but as we’re entering the later part of the season that’s something I’m going to work on.”

Gaining more in-game experience will be crucial for Stein as she looks to build off of this momentum. Her four-goal performance showed the level that she is capable of producing; nevertheless, maintaining this production as Michigan faces tougher opponents is no easy feat.

But as she continues to gain confidence and earn more playing time, there is no telling the limit that Ceci Stein will reach.