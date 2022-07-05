After a dynamic 2022 campaign from the Wolverine offense, Michigan’s young core will receive a boost of veteran experience this upcoming season.

On Tuesday, fifth-year attackman Bryce Clay announced that he will return to Michigan for his final season on the team.

After tearing his ACL at the beginning of this past season during a practice in November 2021 — which kept him on the sidelines for the entirety of his senior season — Clay received an NCAA medical redshirt, giving him another year of collegiate eligibility which he will exercise, returning to the Wolverines.

The sniping attackman started for three years and thrived under Michigan coach Kevin Conry’s offensive scheme, starting 10 of 12 games played in 2021 and tallying 27 total points with 23 goals during that stretch. Clay’s consistent finishing compliments his knack for the nitty-gritty — a rare duality amongst attackmen. His five caused turnovers and 22 secured ground balls were first amongst Michigan attackmen two seasons ago in 2021.

Clay will rejoin an attack group full of budding talent. He will recognize some familiar faces, and meet a fresh few along the way as he prepares for the upcoming 2023 campaign with a team that will look different from when he last stepped on the field.

Michigan is coming off one of its most offensively prolific seasons in program history thanks, in part, to an energized youth movement. Now, Clay must find where he fits into the Wolverines’ offense. After strong seasons from attackmen Josh Zawada, Michael Boehm and Ryan Cohen, Clay will have to carve out a new spot.

Despite the crowded field, Clay will play an important role in Michigan’s upcoming season. The attackman will look to continue building upon his playmaking in conjunction with his already dangerous scoring abilities in order to help lead an exceptionally young program towards a run at the Big Ten Championships and beyond.