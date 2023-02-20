Just 11 seconds into the game, sophomore attacker Ryan Cohen scored a goal against Hofstra at the Michigan men’s lacrosse team’s home opener on Saturday. His goal was the fastest in program history, giving the Wolverines a quick start on their way to an eventual 11-10 victory.

Cohen’s performance built upon the foundation he created last year. His run last season proved notable as he finished as Michigan’s third-highest scorer in 2022 as a freshman. With such a run, he caught the attention of many individuals in the lacrosse community, leading to him being named one of the 2023 Big Ten preseason players to watch.

Despite this season’s youth, Cohen has lived up to the title thus far. He was the top-scoring player for the Wolverines against No. 1 Virginia during their season opener last weekend with five points. Looking ahead, it’s clear he plans to work hard to remain a strong offensive presence as the season progresses.

“I think we’re just super hungry,” Cohen said. “We wanted to get that first win under our belt to get momentum for the rest of the season, so we were just practicing hard, practicing like the next game was our last game.”

For the rest of the match against the Pride, Cohen played hard on the field but struggled to convert, only netting one of his following five goal attempts and finishing with no assists. In his absence, Michigan’s offensive charge was led by senior midfielder Jacob Jackson.

“Jacob (was) kind of busting out into the scene today,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “Finishing off that last ball, that was great.”

Jackson played a complete game on Saturday. He totaled four goals on six shots – including the game-winner – and one assist against Hofstra. His five points were a career-high.

Quick on his feet and armed with a powerful shot, Jackson was a force to be reckoned with. Throughout the entirety of the game, he applied pressure to the Pride’s tight defense, successfully breaking through and shooting while others failed to.

And with just 51 seconds left on the clock, he scored the game-winning goal, putting Michigan in the lead and causing the stands to erupt.

Although the Wolverines were able to secure a win against Hofstra, it’s clear that they feel there’s a lot of work to be done.

“We think we’re a great team in the middle,” Jackson said. “It’s just making sure we’re organized. We got the right guys in the field.”

Cohen, unlike many underclassmen, has proved to be a consistent offensive force for Michigan. Combined with the skills of more experienced players such as Jackson, the Wolverines have the potential to go far this season. However, they will need to continue this momentum, and continue working to address their mistakes.

While the game against the Pride was close, closer than Michigan would have liked, they still scraped out a win. If the Wolverines hope to compete against more difficult, ranked contenders, they will need to adapt their game and strategy. And Cohen and Jackson may have provided the blueprint to do so.