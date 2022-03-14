In a hard-fought loss to No. 11 Denver, the No. 8 Michigan women’s lacrosse team showed its talent and capabilities in numerous promising moments. None were more celebrated than Kaitlyn Mead achieving a historic milestone.

The senior midfielder won six draw controls, the first of which brought her to 100 on her career, a milestone only reached by four other players in program history.

“That’s her bread and butter,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “And I’m happy for her and we need her to keep getting draw controls all season long, but I’m really happy with her effort across the board today, I thought she had a really well-rounded game.”

Mead’s wins in the draw circle were a large part of why the Wolverines got off to a strong start against the Pioneers. Two of Michigan’s five goals in the first period came on possessions Mead earned her team on her controls, and the Wolverines gained a lot of momentum as a result.

And beyond the draw circle, Mead made her presence felt throughout the stat sheet, scoring a goal in the first period and adding on an assist in the third. Mead’s performance was so integral to Michigan’s early dominance that she “had no idea” that she made history when it happened.

Despite the success in the circle, the Wolverines couldn’t put together a winning effort. They traversed momentum fluctuations, but not well enough to fight off the Pioneer’s late-game surge.

Nevertheless, Michigan remained positive, especially regarding Mead. Fifth-year senior attacker Caitlin Muir was quick to praise her fellow team captain. And like her coach, Muir pointed out Mead’s work ethic.

“Kaitlyn Mead is a playmaker everywhere she is,” Muir said. “She’s a workhorse, you actually just can’t compare yourself to her because it’s not fair.”

That work ethic is earning Mead accolades in abundance. She was recently added to the watchlist for the Tewaaraton Award for the best collegiate lacrosse player in the country, and she has already earned one Big Ten Midfielder of the Week award this season.

Mead’s achievements serve as a reminder of the successful season Michigan has had thus far. And after its first loss of the season, her skills can help put the Wolverines back in the win column.