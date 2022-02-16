Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a restructured five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season, the program announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Harbaugh signed a four-year contract extension with Michigan last January, one that included a $4 million base salary. Wednesday’s deal adds one more year to the previous contract and alters its financial terms, though the exact numbers are unclear at this time.

“I love Michigan football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field.

“My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season.”

Harbaugh announced his intention to remain in Ann Arbor earlier in February, bringing a climactic close to a month-long flirtation with NFL head coaching vacancies. On Feb. 2, Harbaugh flew out to Minnesota to interview with the Vikings; later that evening, Harbaugh informed an “elated” Warde Manuel of his decision to stay put.

This past season, Harbaugh captured AP Coach of the Year honors, rebounding from a tumultuous 2020 season to lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” Manuel said. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. … I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”