For some fathers, having a child follow in their footsteps is a crowning achievement in parenthood. Whether athletically or academically, having your mini-me doing what you love can be a time of immense joy and pride. For Dr. Michael Mattin, two children did exactly that — with the potential of more in the future.

In Delta, Ohio, Michael — or Mike, as he goes by — was introduced to the sport of wrestling by his father, who took great pride in filling the role of coach from Mike’s early years onward. After a successful high school career, Mike committed to wrestle for Toledo, continuing to compete in the sport he loved. With the Rockets, he won all-conference academic honors, proceeding to earn his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio.

Now the director of medicine at the University of Toledo as well as a prominent emergency medicine specialist, Mike has four sons — Drew, Cole, Zack and Adam — all of whom have inherited his passion for wrestling.

Drew finished his career for Michigan wrestling in 2022, Cole finished his career with the Wolverines in 2023, Zack is heading into his third year in Ann Arbor as a rising redshirt sophomore and Adam is currently a rising sophomore in high school. All first introduced to wrestling around the age of five, they would wrestle either in their living room or in the barn-turned-arena behind their house.

The boys also went to practices with their dad, who helped coach at the high school where they would hang out, try to wrestle the older kids from time to time and watch wrestling for many hours a week. They turned their early start into very successful careers, ultimately earning them college offers. The oldest three boys — Drew, Cole and Zack — all chose to wrestle at Michigan.

“We, as a family, grew up as Ohio State fans,” Mike said. “I didn’t know if they’d even love the sport enough to wrestle in college. And if they did, the odds of them going to Michigan were slim in my mind. So no, I didn’t anticipate that (all three boys would choose Michigan) but I’m super glad it worked out that way.”

And the brothers didn’t just achieve success athletically, as Mike wouldn’t allow academics to fall by the wayside to wrestling.

“One thing he taught me is a quote from Henry Ford that says ‘Whether you think you can or think you can’t you’re probably right,’ ” Zack said. “Which, at the time was like ‘Yeah, makes sense,’ but I found it was more about the attitude of whether you’re going to accomplish something and really want it. Putting in the work when others won’t do it.”

All four brothers were impacted by this quote, teaching them just how important a strong work ethic is. The quote didn’t just manifest itself in their athletic endeavors, however, but it also stayed square in the back of their minds when it came to academics.

“(My dad) stressed wrestling quite a bit,” Drew said. “But he absolutely stressed academics more.”

Drew’s academic successes continued throughout his collegiate career. He earned three all-academic Big Ten awards and won the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar award, given to student-athletes maintaining a 4.0 GPA during the previous term.

Similarly, Cole earned himself three all-academic Big Ten awards, in addition to being named Michigan’s recipient of the Big Ten postgraduate scholarship. Zack, in his one active year wrestling, has already earned an all-academic Big Ten award.

“(My dad) always harped on having a good work ethic,” Cole said. “I’m getting to realize just how important that lesson is because a lot of people are really, really smart and extremely successful. But the people who are successful are also hard workers. And a hard work ethic can take you places other people won’t go.”

Mike’s love for the sport — and for his family — have given the Mattin brothers everything they needed to succeed, both on the mat and in the classroom.

Whether it was hosting 100 high school wrestlers in his home for a camp held at their barn, never missing a single wrestling match for any of the four boys or working all summer just to spend wrestling season with the kids, Mike provided an invaluable support system for the Mattin brothers — creating an environment in which the boys have found shared passion for athletics and academics.

And the three oldest brothers aren’t just following in Mike’s footsteps athletically. Drew currently attends Ohio University’s medical school, finishing his first year this past May. Cole was accepted into Marquette University’s dental school, and Zack also plans to pursue medical school following his time in Ann Arbor.

“The way my philosophy has always been is that kids or young adults will only reach as high as you believe in them or as high as you expect them to get,” Mike said. “So if you show them that you care, and if you show them that you’ll always be in their corner, and you support them wholeheartedly, then they’ll just reach for the stars.”

With their dad always in their corner, Drew, Cole, Zack and Adam all have only the sky as their limit, and they look to excel and exceed in whatever they put their mind to. With their strong work ethic firmly planted by Mike, the four brothers have found success on and off the mat. It’s a work ethic that’s often admired and uncommon to come by.

To the Mattin boys, though, it’s just following in their dad’s footsteps.