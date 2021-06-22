After a decorated season at Michigan, Naz Hillmon will be adding some more hardware to her collection.

The forward made a splash in the international women’s basketball scene as she helped lead the United States team to a 6-0 record and a gold medal at the Pan-American AmeriCup tournament in Puerto Rico.

Hillmon had previously won gold medals with Team USA in 2018 and 2019 at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the FIBA U19 World Cup, respectively.

“We got a great win against a great team, and being able to have a gold medal with this team and this staff has been an amazing opportunity for me,” Hillmon said. “I think I had a strong showing. I really tried to do anything that I could to help my team.”

The rising junior and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. Her 10 rebounds in the final game against Puerto Rico saved the American team from falling too far behind the Puerto Ricans as it clawed its way back from a halftime deficit to a 74-59 win.

Known for her dominant play in the post, Hillmon is an excellent rebounder and consistent scorer. She averaged 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game last season for the Wolverines and will be returning next season to help push the program to new heights. Hillmon was instrumental in the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.

With a trio of gold medals collected, Hillmon will undoubtedly set her sights on a new horizon: bringing the NCAA trophy to Ann Arbor.