Just like that, the Michigan football team’s coaching staff is complete.

Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss will serve as co-offensive coordinators. The pair replace Josh Gattis, who left the Wolverines three days ago to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced the news in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” Harbaugh said. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued.”

Moore held the title of co-offensive coordinator this past season, as well. He gained much acclaim for his work with the offensive line, a unit that anchored Michigan’s offense and buoyed a dominant rushing game, ultimately capturing the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s premier group.

Weiss, whom Harbaugh hired from the Baltimore Ravens last February, quickly emerged as a favorite for his work in the quarterbacks room with junior Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy. Had an NFL option materialized for Harbaugh, it seemed as if he would take Weiss with him.

Grant Newsome, a former Michigan offensive tackle, will assume the role of tight ends coach. Newsome has been on staff since 2018, serving two seasons as a student assistant coach in the tight ends room before shifting into a role as a graduate assistant with the offensive line. In a corresponding move, Jay Harbaugh will shift from tight ends to safeties, while continuing to coach special teams.

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” Harbaugh said in a press release. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach. … He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences.”

In addition, Ron Bellamy, who coached safeties last season, will switch over to the offensive side of the ball as the wide receivers coach.

All in all, Michigan’s current coaching staff stands as follows:

Sherrone Moore – co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach

Matt Weiss – co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Mike Hart – running backs coach and run game coordinator

Ron Bellamy – wide receivers coach

Grant Newsome – tight ends coach

Jesse Minter – defensive coordinator

Steve Clinkscale – co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach

Mike Elston – defensive line coach

George Helow – linebackers coach

Jay Harbaugh – safeties coach and special teams coach