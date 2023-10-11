Coming off sub-par finishes in the first two invitationals of the season, the Michigan women’s golf team sought to harness some much needed momentum going into more crucial competitions ahead. While the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. proved difficult for the Wolverines’ resurgence, senior Monet Chun’s leadership and a stellar third-round performance instilled a new sense of confidence.

In the two-day, three-round tournament featuring tough competition — including three top 25 teams in No. 19 Auburn, No 23. Florida, and No. 25 Florida State — the Wolverines finished with a three-round total of 875 and placed sixth out of 14 teams.

Leading the way for Michigan was Chun, scoring the lowest among all Wolverines and posting a respectable 208 to earn third overall among individuals.

A slow start in Monday’s rounds — with six of 10 player finishes resulting in scores over par — put the Wolverines in ninth going into the final 18 holes.

“It just comes down to cleaning up some of the simple stuff like getting wedges on the green and minimizing our three puts, especially inside 30 feet,” Michigan coach Jan Dowling said. “That’s what made us fall behind. But it’s not anything complicated.”

Led by Chun, Michigan recorded a score of 284 in the third round, its lowest score of the invitational and the second lowest team score of the day. Freshman Sidney Yermish, fifth-year Hailey Borja and sophomore twins Lauren and Sydney Sung played much smoother rounds as well, each improving their scores from the previous day.

As the invitational concluded, Chun’s impressive podium performance of eight under par, paired with the improvement from Yermish, Borja and the Sung sisters, helped propel Michigan to a sixth place finish, moving up three spots over the course of day two.

Borja finished with a three-round total of 221, securing a 24th place finish. Yermish and Lauren Sung followed closely behind, tying for 36th with an impressive 223. Sydney Sung rounded out the Wolverines’ scoring, posting a 237 to place her in 75th.

Ultimately, Chun’s powerful showing and a tenacious third-round team effort was not enough to place the Wolverines in the top five as their error-scattered first two rounds proved difficult to overcome.

However, in the early months of the season, any evidence of improvement is all that’s needed for building confidence.

“We haven’t put three rounds together yet,” Dowling said. “But I think we’ve shown some flashes of what we know we’re capable of.”

And as a senior leader, Chun continues to contribute to Michigan’s motivated culture, not just with her consistent scoring.

“She’s just a steady, even-keeled force on our team,” Dowling voiced. “She knows if she works on her weaknesses and continues to make her strengths stronger, she’s gonna get better. … When Monet does that, so do the younger girls. It’s just really cool to see.”

With “flashes” of capability, Monet’s leadership, and a Stanford invitational in the near future, the Wolverines seek to utilize their newfound confidence and carry it into the long season ahead.

“Sometimes you just need to see evidence (of improvement) before you can really believe it,” Dowling said. “When it comes together, we’re gonna be pretty electric.”

As Chun continues to lead the way with dependable performances, the rest of the Wolverines need to follow suit if they want to find consistent success. But after proving stronger each week of the preseason, Michigan is well on its way.