In its fall season opener, the Michigan men’s golf team began its season by securing a victory at the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage Run Golf Club in Bark River, Michigan.

With a field of eleven teams from across the country, the Wolverines edged out the competition with incredibly strong showings in the second and third rounds that buoyed them to a five-stroke victory. Propelling those final two rounds with steadfast performances were junior Hunter Thomson who placed second and redshirt junior Ben Hoagland, who placed third overall against the entire field.

The 54 hole, two-day event featured 36 holes on Sunday and the final 18 holes on Monday. Unlike previous years, the course was playing a lot more scorable, with minimal wind and sunny conditions leading to lower scores overall.

After the first round on Sunday morning, the Wolverines found themselves at four under par as a team and eight shots back from the competition. Senior Will Anderson set the pace with a two under par round of 70, while redshirt junior Jack O’Donell also contributed with a 71.

Later in the day, however, Michigan heated up, shooting the fourth-lowest team round score in Michigan history — a 15 under 273.

“In the first round we just got off to a really bad start, so to fight back and shoot four under was pretty big,” Michigan coach Zach Barlow said. “I think we used that momentum to really get us going in the afternoon.”

Hoagland led the pack in a strong afternoon of scores, helping the Wolverines jump to the top of the leaderboard. After a 72 in the first round, Hoagland followed it up with a bogey free, eight under par 64. The round was a career-low score for Hoagland and tied the second lowest round score in Michigan history.

“In the morning I was playing really well but just wasn’t converting on all my opportunities,” Hoagland said. “My goal was to just stay patient and use the experience from earlier and it was kind of funny that it seemed I couldn’t make anything in the first round but then everything went in the second round.”

Thomson was also impressive after an opening round score of 71, then shooting a career-low 65 in the second round, including eight birdies. Along with Hogaland, Thomson found himself in a tie for fourth heading into the weekend.

After day one and two rounds of play, the Wolverines found themselves in the lead by one stroke. With a lead in hand, the final task was to shoot another low round to capitalize on an already impressive performance.

“Obviously playing with the lead is a little tougher but we stayed very patient all day,” Barlow said. “The biggest thing I told them was that today was going to come down to two things: confidence and belief. The two are interchangeable in a way but you have to have both of them in order to win.”

Riding the words of wisdom from their coach and hot play from the round before, the entire team rallied to continue the dominance.

Thomson delivered a bogey-free final round (66). Not only was his performance a career low in tournaments, but it was tied for the second lowest individual tournament score in Michigan history.

“I’ve put in so much work in the last few years and I feel like everything is coming together,” Thomson said. “Today I didn’t think much differently and really just focused on the process and hitting good shots and I guess it just added up to a 66 and we won a tournament.”

The rest of the team showed up with their continued strong play to secure the victory, collaborating for a total score of 277 (-11) in the final round. Junior Yuqi Liu (69), Hoagland (70) and O’Donnell (72) all finished with career-best tournament scores.

The team’s strong finish ended with an emphatic five-stroke victory, two top-three finishers and multiple career bests, all feats that Barlow describes as the players, “reap(ing) some of the rewards of their hard work.”

“I think winning is learned, it is very difficult to just show up and win,” Barlow said. “The players have gotten the opportunity to start figuring out how their body reacts under pressure and the sky’s the limit for this team.”

For the Wolverines, the weekend’s victory is a strong starting point to their season, and one that they will look to build on as they move throughout the season.