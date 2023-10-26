In its final tournament of the fall season, the Michigan men’s golf team had ambitions to finish on top. However, the Wolverines fell short of meeting this goal by one stroke.

After playing three rounds for a total of 54 holes at The Clerico, a two-day tournament hosted by Oral Roberts, the Wolverines placed second out of 12 teams with a total team score of 853, one point higher than the first-place Little Rock.

With two of the three rounds of the tournament complete by the end of the first day, Michigan had finished runner-up, with only one shot keeping it from first place. However, in the 18 holes that followed on day two, the Wolverines failed to capitalize on their chances to close in on that top position. Despite holding an initial lead in the final round, Michigan ended the round with the same score as Little Rock, rendering it unable to make up that one point deficit from the previous day.

“We played too much good golf this week to finish how we finished,” Michigan coach Zach Barlow said. “I think overall the fall season was a success. It would’ve been a bigger success if we got the job done today.”

Despite a disappointing outcome for the Wolverines, the individual players all contributed to a well-rounded performance, with four Michigan players scoring in the top 20. Junior Hunter Thomson and senior Will Anderson also tied at seventh overall. In the second round, Thomson hit a 68, two under par, and redshirt junior Ben Hoagland hit a 69, one under par. The two scores were key in closing the initial seven shot gap from the winning team. In the final round, Anderson’s consistency in scoring low — with his third straight 71, one above par — was what kept the Wolverines neck-to-neck with Little Rock.

“The stats go on and on — everything, on paper, looks good,” Barlow said. “It’s just, at the moment, there’s a little bit of a sting in the air.”

With their fall season coming to a close, the Wolverines transition into a three-month winter off-season where their focus will be on preparing for the spring championship season. As Thomson reflected on the fall season, he expressed that the results will act as fuel for his team’s winter training.

“We know that we are in the right place, and knowing that we are close to breaking through is really motivating,” Thomson said. “Coming together as a team will help us all get better individually rather than focusing only on ourselves. We have the team chemistry already, we just have to focus more on the team.”

For Barlow, bringing Michigan to the next level is not just about improving playing abilities — there’s an element of mental preparedness that needs to be present.

“Our self-talk and our self-belief have to get better,” Barlow said. “If we are going to compete at the highest level, there’s really no way around it. I think that’s what winning comes down to — belief. … With where we are and where the program has been, we are a little bit in uncharted territory, and it’s tough. If you told me I would’ve been sitting in an airport at the end of the fall season after winning twice I would’ve been happy. But yet now I’m sitting here like ‘dang, we should’ve won three or four times.’ ”

Overall, in Barlow’s eyes, the fall season was still a success, exceeding his initial expectations. Thomson echoed Barlow’s sentiments toward the season. With consistently impressive numbers throughout each tournament, Thomson believes that this was a breakout season.

“The way I have been playing the last few years has been really frustrating, because I know I have been working really hard but I didn’t really see results,” Thomson said. “It finally felt really good this fall and I had a lot of consistency and I played really solid, and it’s nice to see the team succeed as well — winning twice, coming close to winning two more.”

With the conclusion of the fall season, one thing is certain for the Wolverines: there’s more work on and off the course to be done.

“Our games are getting really good, and it’s only a matter of time before we let our talents show,” Barlow said.

While Michigan’s time may not have been during the fall season, it will carry its newfound determination to the spring — perhaps reminiscing on the one stroke that kept them from glory.