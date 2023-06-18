With the addition of rising junior guard Cooper Smith to the Michigan men’s basketball team in 2022, another father-son duo joined the ranks in Ann Arbor.

The Smith family is no stranger to the college basketball scene. Cooper’s father, Jay Smith, is currently an assistant coach of the Wolverines and has been coaching since 1984. Naturally, Cooper grew up around the game. His own passion, however, was forged by himself.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without (my dad),” Cooper said. “But at the same time, he was also smart enough to let me build my own passion by stepping back and letting me take the reins of it.”

Despite his basketball affluence, Jay never coached any of Cooper’s youth sports teams. In part due to a lack of time, but it was also to allow Cooper the necessary space to have some autonomy with his sports career.

“I didn’t want it to be dad-driven,” Jay said. “Some dads own their kid’s career, but he had to advocate for himself.”

After graduating from high school in 2018, Cooper enrolled at Kalamazoo College with the intent to play basketball for his father, the Hornets head coach at the time. Unfortunately, Cooper suffered a back injury prior to the season, preventing the tandem from seeing the court together in Kalamazoo. And after the season, Cooper’s basketball career was put on hold due to his injury, and Jay took his current position with Michigan.

This wasn’t the first time Jay found himself coaching for the Wolverines. After a five-year stint as an assistant coach at Kent State from 1984-89, Jay subsequently took the job as an assistant coach at Michigan before the 1989-90 season, years before regaining his current position. Here, Jay had a hand in recruiting the “Fab Five,” notably including current head coach Juwan Howard.

Jay left the program in 1996, but after 23 years, he wound up back with the Wolverines in 2019.

Following his aforementioned injury, Cooper was given the opportunity to have back surgery that would allow him to play competitively again in 2021. And while Cooper jumped on the opportunity, his dad wasn’t so fond of the idea. Due to potential long-term setbacks, Jay thought it might be best for Cooper to hang up the sneakers.

In accordance with his hands-off approach to his son’s career, though, Cooper had the final say.

“I thought it might be the good Lord’s way of saying that this was the endpoint,” Jay said. “But again, the decision wasn’t mine. It was his.”

After making a successful recovery post-surgery, Cooper was awarded a spot on Michigan’s roster as a walk-on in 2022, bringing the duo into the same program once more. And this time, nothing would derail their season together.

“The cool part about this whole thing is that, every day, I get to see my son walk into the building,” Jay said. “To me, that’s far more important than any playing or coaching.”

It certainly can be tough, though, to navigate the waters of family relationships within a work environment. Coaches often serve as temporary father figures for student-athletes while spending so much time away from home. The line between pseudo-familial and familial relationships can be blurred in a professional setting.

“You try not to show favoritism,” Jay said. “It’s important to me that I am a coach to everyone. I have relationships with everyone. You’re probably even harder on your own kid, because you know you can be.”

However, Jay and Cooper have embraced the challenge, using a metaphorical on-off switch. Their relationship outside of Crisler remains father-son first, coach-player second.

“It’s important that you have that understanding relationship,” Jay said. “And I think we do. When we’re home it’s ‘dad.’ ”

Cooper isn’t only a player, though, as he has recently begun to follow in his father’s footsteps. During the time between his injury and surgery, Cooper couldn’t stay away from the game, leading him into coaching — which he quickly found he had a knack for. Whether by genetics or pure chance, the passion for coaching was passed from father to son.

Now, Cooper runs his own youth basketball camp called “Ballin’ on Break,” even getting his new teammates involved as well. Cooper attributes the creation of this camp mainly to his father.

“My earliest memories I’m wearing a ‘Jay Smith Basketball Camp’ pinnie,” Cooper said. “Seeing the energy he created. It was stupid. It was such a cool time.”

While Cooper and Jay’s connection is crystal clear within the sphere of basketball, their connection off the court is just as strong. Jay routinely emphasizes the importance of outward affection as a father.

“It’s ‘I love you,’ ” Jay said. “ ‘I love you’ before you go to bed, no matter what. I just think those things are important to me as a father.”

Cooper and Jay share a special bond, forged by their love for each other and only strengthened by their mutual love of basketball.

And this bond has allowed the father-son duo to strike a balance within their relationship — he’s ‘coach’ on the court, but he’ll always be ‘dad’ at home.