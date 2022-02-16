It was never really in doubt that the Michigan softball team’s strength this season would be on the mound. With senior right-hander Alex Storako and graduate left-hander Meghan Beaubien on hand, where else would it be?

But in the Wolverines’ season opener at the Rawlings Invitational in Tampa, one thing became apparent: the hitting needs to improve.

After scoring 10 runs on 16 hits on Friday, the bats quickly cooled off, and Michigan scored just three runs over its next three games. In the grand scheme of a 50-plus game softball season, three games of poor hitting means relatively little.

At the same time, it’s clear that the team won’t be able to reach its goal of a Women’s College World Series appearance if it only manages one hit against teams like No. 6 Florida. While the slow start is not by any means a dire situation, it is something that needs to be addressed, and the Wolverines know this.

“In some of our at-bats it just kind of seemed like we were having safe swings rather than knowing that we were going to dominate the pitcher,” graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt said. “That’s been the main focus as soon as the weekend ended and carrying into practice today. Just have more aggressive and confident swings when you’re in the box.”

Burkhardt, though, was the team’s best hitter, going 8-for-17 for a .471 average on the weekend. But outside of Burkhardt, the team’s typical leaders struggled in their season debuts.

Senior outfielder Lexie Blair, last year’s Big Ten player of the year, managed only two hits on the weekend. Fifth year first baseman Taylor Bump — who boasted a .325 average last season — managed only one. The lack of offensive firepower from two of the team’s most important players definitely hampered Michigan. Bump and Blair are key to their team’s success, and when they aren’t playing at their best, much is lost.

“They definitely need to not put pressure on themselves or go to the place of ‘well I did well last year,”’ Michigan coach Carol Hutchins said of the pair. “Last year’s over. Grind it out right now. But they’ll come around. We just need to make sure their heads are in the right place.”

Offense isn’t something that develops overnight. Batters don’t suddenly become superstars, but Michigan already has the offensive pieces it needs to score runs. In Bump and Blair, the team has talented batters who will make major offensive impacts, they just haven’t done so yet.

“Our offense is definitely not clicking yet,” Hutchins said. “… Timing is tough, and being on a real field and having to time up a real pitcher is different than timing up at batting practice in Oosterbaan (Field House). We were just one click off.”

Michigan has only faced its own pitchers in an indoor facility up until last Friday, neither of which can be compared to playing competitive, outdoor games.

Every Michigan player and coach knows what needs to be improved, it’s not a deep rooted or complex issue that it takes an expert eye to see. The question now becomes whether the struggles were just a blip that will be irrelevant in three weeks time, or if they will be a recurring issue that could mar the season.

But for now, the Wolverines are confident.

“Just because you lose a game, you can’t think you’re not good anymore,” Hutchins said. “We’re not hitting nearly the way I’d like to see us hitting.

“It doesn’t mean we can’t hit. It just means we’re not hitting yet.”