LOS ANGELES — Zak Zinter could have taken a step back, or even given up. One look at his gruesome leg injury, and you wouldn’t blame him.

But after a broken tibia and fibula ended his season and forced a surgery that put a titanium rod from his knee to his ankle, Zinter has stayed with his Michigan football team. And as the first-ranked Wolverines prep for their College Football Playoff game at the Rose Bowl against No. 4 Alabama, his fortitude is inspiring his teammates.

“It makes us want to play for him, play for these seniors,” sophomore cornerback Will Johnson said at Rose Bowl Media Day. “I mean, they put their all into this team and building this culture. That’s my brother. I mean, we wouldn’t expect anything else from him to be here.”

It’s hard to place expectations on a player whose leg completely broke, but Zinter places high expectations on himself. He’s a captain and a key leader for the offensive line. Accordingly, that means a lot of teammates watch his every move for an example.

So far, they’ve seen Zinter’s resilience show out, even if he can’t take the field with them. Just about a week after his leg surgery, Zinter was bearing weight on his leg. Now, he uses crutches, hanging out on the sidelines of practices and cheering on his teammates.

“Being a captain on this team, this is the reason that I came back,” Zinter said. “… I wanted to come back, help his team win a College Football Playoff and go compete for a national championship. That goal still hasn’t changed. I mean, my role may be a little different now because I got hurt, but I’m still doing everything I can to help this team win.”

This isn’t how he wanted to participate, nor how anyone wanted him to be here. But it’s a way for him to stay involved and set an example for his teammates. He isn’t just a captain because he can play football really well, even if that played a big part in his teammates voting for him; he’s also a captain because he goes above and beyond for Michigan.

Zinter’s attitude is even more impressive considering the quickness with which he accepted his situation. A season-ending injury can draw out lots of emotion, especially for a player who wanted to avenge two College Football Playoff losses and cash in on high NFL Draft expectations. No one would blame him for moping a little, or otherwise feeling glum about his luck.

But when his teammates came and visited him in the hospital the day after his injury and subsequent surgery, Zinter was more worried about his team than himself.

“When the injury happened, we went to the hospital the next day and saw him, and he was already smiling and back to his normal self,” said Braiden McGregor, a senior edge rusher and Zinter’s roommate since they early enrolled together in 2020. “You know, you appreciate the guy that cares that much to not make him feel bad about himself and us feel bad for him. He’s like, ‘I’m good. It’s an injury, I’ll be fine.’”

McGregor can appreciate what Zinter’s doing because he’s been through gruesome injuries himself. A torn-up knee his senior year of high school led to a lengthy recovery process that he was amid back when he and Zinter first started rooming together.

But it doesn’t take an injury to appreciate Zinter’s toughness either. His teammates have known it all along. It’s what makes him the leader that they all look to, and the guy they want to win a Rose Bowl for to boot.

“You see a guy like Zak, who you’ve already identified obviously as a captain for obvious reasons, one of those is being the toughest person on our team,” senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins said. “He’s that backbone, that fortitude on our team.”

No one would blame Zinter for being frustrated with his injury. But by embracing his recovery instead of sulking, he has inspired his teammates in the leadup to their biggest game of the season.

To Zinter, that’s just what a captain does. To his teammates, it’s exactly why he is one.