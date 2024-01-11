He might be recovering from a leg injury, but senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter is stepping forward toward his NFL future.

After Michigan won the National Championship on Monday against Washington, Zinter officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. He earned first team All-American honors this season, and was part of two Joe Moore award-winning offensive lines, among other accolades. Zinter was also one of three offensive captains on the 2023 roster, alongside fellow offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and running back Blake Corum.

Zinter’s season came to an abrupt halt against Ohio State when an opposing player fell onto his leg. At an awkward angle, the play broke Zinter’s fibula and tibia. On the very next play, however, Michigan scored a touchdown that Corum dedicated to Zinter by flashing the numbers six and five — for Zinter’s 65 jersey — to the cameras.

Since that harrowing moment, Zinter underwent a surgery to put a titanium rod from his knee to his ankle. All the while, he remained with his teammates for the Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl and National Championship games. He was a source of inspiration to many of his teammates during bowl season, when he hung around his team with crutches and started taking steps without them as a milestone in his recovery process.

Zinter’s departure was expected before the season, since he was one of many players who chose to forego the NFL Draft his junior year to chase a National Championship. However, his injury raised questions about his future. According to Zinter, however, his break was clean which aids the ongoing recovery process. Zinter said he should be recovered in time for his rookie season in the NFL.

Losing the services of such a talented offensive lineman is a big blow for the Wolverines, but it’s an inevitable part of building such a talented roster. He’s one of the many players on this team who will chase their NFL dreams this offseason.