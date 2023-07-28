As Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh took his position at the podium during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis to field questions, there were two sides of Harbaugh present.

There was a subdued Harbaugh, unwilling and unable to answer questions about a pending four-game suspension.

On the flip side, though, there was a much more talkative version of Harbaugh that came out as he gushed praise. When asked whether he has ever had a roster with as much depth as his current one, that second side of Harbaugh came alive.

“My honest answer is no I don’t think so,” Harbuagh said. “And I don’t think I’m wrong. I think that they’re that talented.”

Coming off of two straight Big Ten championships and returning the core of their starting offensive and defensive lineups, Harbaugh’s words appear to ring true for the Wolverines. But with the depth Michigan brings to the table, there also comes a numbers problem — how to pick who starts.

Harbaugh, in his remarks, emphasized this dilemma with every chance he got. He noted, repeatedly, that he has “four” starting edge rushers, “four” starting tackles, “two” starting centers and a whopping “ten” starters on the offensive line. And while these estimations are impossible, what Harbaugh kept pointing out was his belief that it creates a positive tension — an energy that will push the Wolverines prior to the season’s opening.

Harbaugh seemed convinced that the numbers issue would only serve to Michigan’s benefit, even referencing last year’s quarterback battle between then-sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and newly transferred Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara as analogous to what his entire team faces.

“It’s gonna be much like Cade and J.J. last year,” Harbaugh said. “We may find out in training camp who the starters are, or we may not. That might be something that goes into the season.”

And with that point, Harbaugh looked to the 2022 season as proof of concept. Competition, even with a returning Big Ten Championship-winning quarterback, had bred another successful season. So for his upcoming season, that pressure of competition expanding to entrenched starters throughout the lineup only delighted him further.

“(In) any position, nobody really owns the position,” Harbaugh said. “If you really look at it, they’re leasing at best and most everybody else is renting. Like leasing would be a month, you’ve got four games. If you don’t do well for four games somebody else is possibly sitting there that could pay more rent. You’ve got to pay the rent.”

Michigan will have numerous players vying for limited space on one of its most anticipated teams yet, and how that competition shakes out cannot be predicted. There are active battles for spots at almost every position, excluding running back and quarterback. And even those positions have sub-battles for who will serve as a back-up.

While Harbaugh’s references to “ten” starters in certain positions may be hyperbole, his excitement stems from the idea that whoever does get to start will have to earn it by beating. And from that point forward, they will have to prove it every game.

The hunger for competition and the need for consistency are not tropes unique to Harbaugh within the coaching sphere. But what seems unique is that this year’s lineup has the depth to really make those mantras felt.

“That is the nature of football, the beauty of football, that you don’t own a position,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to pay rent every game.”

Given all his remarks about “paying rent,” it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Harbaugh is taking an economical view of the Wolverines. In his mind, competition is an unabiding good. He’s got limited supply and overflowing demand, and at Big Ten Media Day, he seemed convinced that would bear fruit.