HOUSTON — It was the biggest game of his career thus far.

The top-five matchup meant the stakes were high, and the margin for error slim. Rushing under a high-arching punt, senior wide receiver Jake Thaw signaled for a fair catch. As a swarm of white and red jerseys encircled him, Thaw set his feet and leaned in for the catch.

Then things went wrong.

Just as the ball began to graze Thaw’s hands, sophomore defensive back Zeke Berry, entangled with a blocking assignment, slammed into Thaw and sent the return man backwards onto the ground. Frantically, Ohio State gunners expected a loose ball.

A loose ball, which never materialized. As Buckeyes players scanned for a chance to pounce on the Wolverines’ potential bad luck, Thaw remained unfazed. The ball, despite a heavy collision with Berry, was safe and sound in his hands. It was a potentially gut-wrenching moment, a heart-stopping sequence, but above all else, it was the sort of play that builds trust.

It was the sort of play, among countless others, that earned Thaw the right to return a punt at the Rose Bowl. Not just any punt, either. One with 54 seconds left on the clock in a tie game against the lauded Alabama dynasty.

“It means everything,” Thaw told The Michigan Daily Saturday. “(Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert) said it to me earlier in the year, he said: ‘You’re not back there because you’re faster than DJ Turner. You’re not gonna go run a 4.2 at the combine like DJ Turner,’ which I’m fully aware of. ‘You’re back there because they trust you.’ ”

Trust, in any scenario — whether in a boardroom or on a ball field — is hard to come by. Thus, it was no accident that after not fielding a punt for nearly the entire Rose Bowl game, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan turned to Thaw in a moment of critical need.

But the Wolverines didn’t turn to Thaw with a roll of the dice. He wasn’t carried into the moment. Rather, Thaw walked into it on his own two feet. It didn’t matter if it was one of thousands of casual punt returns at practice, a tough fair catch against Ohio State or battling through the hostilities only Happy Valley can provide.

Thaw earned his trust every step of the way.

“It’s about preparation,” Mitch Thaw, Jake’s father, told The Daily. “If you’re prepared, you don’t have to worry. You can be nervous because it’s a big situation, or whatever, but you don’t have to ever be worried if you’re prepared. Because you know when you step out on the field, you’ve done everything you possibly can to succeed.”

That preparation began long before a Monday afternoon in Pasadena. In fact, it came even before Jake stepped foot in Ann Arbor. Maybe it started the moment Jake took his first at-bat in T-ball, though that may be a stretch. Maybe it started when he caught his first varsity touchdown as a sophomore in high school.

Regardless of whenever Jake’s preparation started, only one thing is for certain: it never stopped.

Excelling at Staples High School in Westport, Conn., Jake became a leader on and off the field. For Jake, preparation doesn’t end in the film room. It wasn’t simply something that played out between the lines. Whether it was doing homework during two-and-a-half-hour car rides to see his receiver coach in New Jersey or attaining all-state status in both basketball and football, for Jake, hard work and preparation came naturally.

“I always want to challenge myself,” Jake said. “I like challenging myself. Whether that’s football, whether that’s school, whatever it may be, I like a challenge. I wanted to try to put myself in a position to play at the highest level possible.”

It’s the kind of mentality that builds reliability, and the same one that led him to Ann Arbor.

And after committing to Michigan, suddenly, preparation had to begin once more. Working to gain the trust of coaches and teammates, the location may have changed, but Jake remained the same. In what Jake describes as “doing something a little extra every day,” the work that had taken him to the Wolverines didn’t just remain, it made an impression.

So much so that even after tearing his ACL in his second year, by his junior season, not only had Thaw impressed, he earned playing time. It wasn’t just in any odd capacity either. As Jake took the field for the first time at home against Hawaii in 2022, he received the ultimate sign of trust — fielding a punt.

“If you have a guy that you don’t trust, you really can’t play him as a punt returner,” Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh said Sept. 27. “ … By far the most important thing is the guy’s decision making and his ability to field the ball clean.”

A three-time academic all-Big Ten honoree, and twice earning Special Teams Player of the Week in 2023, Jake’s preparation became repetition. His unique blend of analytical thinking, effort and skills didn’t just earn him playing time, it earned him trust.

So as the clock ticked down on a Monday evening in Pasadena, as Jake readied to receive an Alabama punt with 54 seconds to go in a tie game, it wasn’t an accident that he was there. It was the culmination of years of effort, preparation, hard work and a payoff of trust.

As he stood under a high-arching punt, Jake signaled for a fair catch. What happened next was unfortunate.

Jake’s response, though, was anything but.

“He just fixed the mistake,” Dave Goldshore, Staples High School men’s basketball head coach, told The Daily. “As coaches, we always talk about usually it’s not the first mistake that hurts you, it’s the second one that does. … The first mistake is gonna happen, it’s how you respond to the mistake (that) really determines your mettle as a human.”

And as the hearts of Michigan faithful may have jumped into their mouths, Jake’s stayed put. In fact, it was the very same heart that allowed him to make a game saving play.

Securing the muffed ball, Jake took an emphatic hit — this time, not from his own player, but from a cascade of Crimson Tide players. Leaning into the shot, forward progress kept Jake out of his own endzone, and Michigan’s season alive.

“(Coach Herbert) was one of the first people that came up to me, and it gives me something good to think about,” Jake said. “But it’s true, he said, ‘You’re about two inches away from one of the most infamous and one of the most disastrous plays in Michigan football, but, it didn’t happen.’ ”

There’s indeed a reason it didn’t happen, though. It wasn’t luck that allowed Jake to recover the ball, nor was it simple fate that he acted with poise under duress. For Jake, the moment may have been unfortunate, but after years of preparation and effort, he didn’t just see the silver linings in the clouds.

He made them.

And it made all the difference. For the Wolverines, Jake wasn’t simply in the game because of their belief that he could field the ball cleanly — though they did indeed have faith. Not everything transpired perfectly, but their decision to place him back deep was for those exact moments. An if had become a when, but all the same, when things broke down, Michigan knew why it chose Jake.

From there, his recovery, poise and decision-making ensured it was the right choice after all.

“Yeah, I just kind of feel like those pressure situations are what make teams great,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Jan. 3. “I feel like we slipped up in that moment but we were able to regain it. Obviously he got down at the one (yard line) so we were able to have a chance to keep on playing. Just letting us line up again. He did his job, and he got us back.”

The trust that Jake earned paid off, and as the Wolverines marched out of the Rose Bowl with a 27-20 victory over Alabama, they could thank Jake Thaw for his poise under pressure. Poise, which helped earn Michigan one final test against No. 2 Washington.

Now, Jake will have another opportunity. And though there’s no telling how the game-script may feature the returner, one thing is for certain: the trust will always be there.

Because Jake’s earned it every step of the way.