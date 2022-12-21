Thinking about the success of the No. 2 Michigan football team this season, a few names come to mind: Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, to name a few.

But while those stars have shined, there have been far more Wolverines that contributed to Michigan’s currently-perfect season — players that shined outside of the spotlight.

To find the paragon of the unsung Wolverines, look no further than junior Kalel Mullings. The former running back-turned-linebacker has once again returned to the backfield for Michigan. Despite the roller coaster of position switches, Mullings has done so without a moment of hesitation.

Why? To win.

“Just for me, personally, I just want the team to be successful,” Mullings told reporters Tuesday. “So if I can help out at running back, I’m going to do that. And that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Mullings was willing to sacrifice his position — his progress at linebacker — for the team, and it has been integral to the Wolverines’ success in their past two games. Mullings has been Michigan’s short yardage back, completing a trick-play pass against Ohio State and notching a goal line touchdown in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Mullings’s contribution is nothing to be scoffed at, and it took a degree of selflessness to accomplish. According to graduate tight end Joel Honigford, though, Mullings isn’t the only Wolverine with that mindset.

“I think there’s a lot of guys like Kalel,” Honigford said. “It’s easy to see, though, for him because he’s a guy willing to do whatever is asked of him. … And I think that’s a testament to him as a person, being willing to do that. … You look at guys like Mikey Sainristil the same way.”

As a senior, Sainristil switched positions this offseason, too. Allowing himself to take the jump from receiver to defensive back, Sainristil took a risk for the team — and it paid off. Sainristil has become an integral part of Michigan’s defense.

But it goes beyond position switching. Honigford himself, a special-teamer that sees the occasional offensive snap, wants to be remembered for that same level of sacrifice for the block ‘M.’

“I’d say I just want to be remembered as a Michigan man — somebody who’s willing to do whatever it took for this team in any way shape or form that that could be,” Honigford said. “I know I’m not the flashiest player, so I don’t really expect people to remember me as a household name, but just somebody who works hard and loved the team that he was a part of.”

Taking that back seat isn’t always easy. Most people — especially Division I athletes, brimming with competitive spirit — want to be “the guy.” They want to be the person that gets it done, that makes a difference; the one that shines.

Bitterness can be expected. But, at least on the surface, it can’t be seen.

“I feel like that’s just like the stone of our team: just be happy for one another,” junior receiver Roman Wilson said. “I think we really do pride (ourselves) on who the first one is (in the end zone) to celebrate. If (you) pulled the film and like Blake (Corum) or someone has a really long run, you will see — at least the receivers — sprinting full speed down the field to celebrate with them.”

Wilson knows that philosophy just as well as anyone. After just four receptions in Michigan’s past five games, Wilson hasn’t gotten the chance to show off his blazing speed or make the plays he has maybe hoped to. Still, Wilson stays focused, biding his time.

“I’m always locked in, always ready, because I never know when I’m gonna get my opportunity,” Wilson said. “I just gotta make sure that when I get my chance, then I gotta capitalize on it.”

But isn’t that tough, waiting without a guarantee of when — or if — he’ll get that chance?

“Not really,” Wilson said. “Because we’re doing so good. So it doesn’t really matter — as long as we’re doing good.”

So while McCarthy and Edwards might be putting up touchdowns and highlight reel plays once the College Football Playoff rolls around on New Year’s Eve, Mullings, Wilson, Honigford and others like them will be waiting in the wings.

They’ll be biding time for their moment to make a difference — if it ever comes. But as long as the Wolverines are winning, that’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

And that’s part of Michigan’s formula for success.