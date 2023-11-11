STATE COLLEGE — Somewhere in Pennsylvania, Jim Harbaugh watched his No. 3 Michigan football team face No. 10 Penn State. Maybe he was alone. Perhaps he was a few miles from the stadium. Nonetheless, where he wasn’t — the sidelines — mattered most.

Slapped with a suspension from the Big Ten less than 24 hours before kickoff in Happy Valley, Harbaugh couldn’t coach his Wolverines on game day. Lawyers tried to block the suspension in court in time for kickoff, but they couldn’t beat the clock. Harbaugh couldn’t enter Beaver Stadium for the biggest game yet this season.

So mere hours before kickoff, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took the reins. And with them, he guided Michigan (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) to a 24-15 victory over Penn State (8-2, 5-2), preserving its perfect record and postseason hopes. And he did so by throwing out the pass calls and running the ball — capped off by a game-sealing 30-yard touchdown by senior running back Blake Corum in the fourth quarter.

With Moore under the headset, ironically his own unit struggled to start. Against one of the NCAA’s best edge rushers in Chop Robinson, the offensive line struggled to create time for the pass game and space for the run game. Michigan sputtered on its first two drives, including a rare false start penalty thanks to a raucous Penn State crowd.

So, Moore schemed up a solution. He threw extra linemen, tight ends and a fullback at the problem until they solved it. And they had ample chances to do so — Moore called 16 of 24 offensive plays as runs in the first half. Two drives later, the Wolverines looked at a 14-3 lead with three runs of 20-plus yards. Two came from an unlikely source in junior running back Donovan Edwards, snakebitten thus far this season, who came up with a 22-yard touchdown run.

But as much as Moore inspired confidence on offense, the defense was in for a battle, too. After holding the Nittany Lions to just a field goal on their first three drives, the Wolverines gave up two fourth-down conversions and an 11-yard quarterback keeper by Drew Allar. While that risk worked out, a failed two-point conversion meant Michigan took a 14-9 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Penn State kept taking risks by running with the quarterback. Allar fumbled a third-down run, and senior safety Makari Paige immediately fell on the ball. The Wolverines had a chance to reassert themselves with good field position on the Nittany Lions’ 49.

So, Moore kept putting faith in his unit. Twelve straight rushes — including a fourth-and-1 scramble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy — gave way to a 22-yard field goal by graduate kicker James Turner and the 17-9 lead.

If Moore was going to coach, he was going to coach his way.

And it worked, too. His offensive line created enough space to get by, particularly when running backs caught an edge and found open space. Not every run was dominant, but they accumulated to be enough to get the offense going against a tough defensive opponent.

That style bought time for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to scheme, too. Allar and the Penn State offense only took the field for 12 snaps in the third quarter, and Minter’s defense maintained its scoreless reputation in third quarters this season. In particular, stout run defense and well-timed linebacker play kept the Nittany Lions behind the sticks. In a low-scoring affair, both teams planned to trust their defenses.

James Franklin’s faith proved well-warranted. His defense stopped an audibled Edwards carry just short of first down, forcing Michigan to punt from deep in its own end. But an untimely holding penalty all but flipped the field, putting the Wolverines’ defense in an optimal position, and an intentional grounding call on second down pinned the Nittany Lions even deeper.

For an offensive coordinator who was promoted last minute to be head coach, Moore received a strong performance from the defense all game. As the pressure of the game elevated, its play only improved.

Moore built his game plan around runs and defense, but that had its risks. He used the quarterback run eight times, subjecting him to hits from the defense. Under such a system, McCarthy received his share of hits, including one mid-fourth quarter that had him limp to the sideline at the conclusion of the drive.

With seven minutes left in the game, Moore’s offense got the ball, still maintaining a 17-9 lead. So, he turned to what got him improbably close to victory — running the ball. Six linemen took the field.

By the time the dust settled, the Wolverines had called 27 run plays on 28 calls in the second half. That lone passing play led to a pass interference call that didn’t count for a passing attempt.

But the run game didn’t create enough space, even as Corum dragged defenders along the ground. Penn State got the ball back with a chance to tie the game. Allar threw three straight incompletions, and a punt later, Corum scored his sealing 30-yard touchdown to cause a mass migration out of Beaver Stadium.

But Allar led one last drive to try and start a rally back, helped by an illegal hands to the face call on graduate defensive tackle Cam Goode. Then Allar connected with tight end Theo Johnson for a touchdown, but a tricky two-point conversion call with linemen lined up like receivers led to a broken up pass. It was James Franklin’s second failed two-point conversion of the game.

Moore ended the game the way he won it. He sent an array of offensive linemen on the field and ran the ball to burn clock. Soon, he stood on national television crying tears of joy, hugging his linemen afterward.

Harbaugh might not have been at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, but the Wolverines won without him. Even with an adverse situation off the field, they rose to the moment under Moore to earn a top-10 win. And most importantly, their undefeated season lives on another week when Harbaugh could potentially rejoin them.