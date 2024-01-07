HOUSTON — Giles Jackson didn’t expect the boos.

Well, at least not quite. As a former Michigan football wideout and return specialist who transferred to Washington just months earlier, he knew there would be eyes on him when he returned to Ann Arbor and faced his former team on Sept. 11, 2021. Because while Jackson might’ve switched allegiances and jerseys, the fans still knew him well. They weren’t shy about expressing their disapproval.

“It was a kick return and they announced my name back to return and I just heard a whole bunch of boos,” Jackson said. “I’m looking at the wall there and I’m like ‘Are they booing me.’ I was like ‘That’s crazy.’ But hey, it is what it is.’ ”

And so it will be Monday, when he plays his former team one more time. However, the stakes will never be higher than Monday, when he and No. 2 Washington will take on No. 1 Michigan with the National Championship on the line. Between Jackson who left when the program struggled and the revitalized Wolverines who thrived after he left, only one side can emerge victorious.

But that dilemma doesn’t mean Jackson wishes he could’ve changed anything.

Compared to most transfer decisions, Jackson’s cuts a little deeper than just position groups and playing time, even though those factored into his decision. Whereas his transfer seemed like a chance at bigger and better opportunities with the Huskies, in reality it was for a familial reason. His grandpa was ill, and he wanted to move closer to home in California to be closer to him.

So after sliding down the depth chart during Michigan’s spring practices, Jackson had plenty of reason to make a move. All five of his top transfer targets were Pac-12 schools, including Washington, who hit his line within a half hour in the portal. Though he was officially a Husky two weeks after entering the portal, behind the scenes, it only took him a few days to make his decision.

That didn’t make the move easier to stomach back in Ann Arbor. While transfers like Jackson’s seem commonplace now, this move in 2021 was fairly early in the modern iteration of the portal — so early that Jackson had to wait until the NCAA decided that transfers could receive immediate eligibility weeks after he joined the Huskies. He left in the hope that he could play immediately, but he had no guarantee that the situation would play out in a way that he could play right away.

Leaving a 2-4 Michigan team that was already thin at receiver, Jackson’s departure left a major hole in the lineup. It also came as a surprise to his teammates.

“I talked with him (beforehand), so it was a little bit shocking,” Michigan senior receiver Roman Wilson said. “But you know, he thought that was the best option for him and if he thinks that then I agree with him too.”

It was a short separation, though, because Jackson’s Huskies were slated to visit the Wolverines in 2021. It’s a game you probably remember — the first Power Five win in the Wolverines’ 39-3 stretch the past three seasons. You might also remember it because of Jackson’s interactions with the crowd, including when he swore at a fan while leaving the field.

“A fan just called me a name and I just reacted to it,” Jackson said. “So I definitely could’ve been better just walking off, but that’s what happened.”

In other words, no love lost on either side — at least not in the heat of the moment.

On the field, his teammates didn’t show much love either. On a field he once called home, Jackson made three receptions and ran three times to boot, including a 33-yard catch and a 12-yard run. But in the end, he couldn’t make a large enough impact to prevent carrying a 31-10 defeat at the hands of his old teammates.

But as much as that season kickstarted a redefining comeback for the Wolverines, they aren’t the only program undergoing a revitalization. The Huskies, too, have reinvented themselves. After a dismal 4-8 season in 2021, the Huskies fired coach Jimmy Lake and hired Indiana’s Kalen DeBoer as head coach. DeBoer brought his own luggage — including transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a bevy of assistant coaches. Even if Jackson wasn’t a part of Michigan’s reinvention since he left the program, he got to be part of an entirely different one in Seattle.

Look at the last two seasons, and the results speak for themselves. Washington went 11-2 and beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl in DeBoer’s 2022 debut. In that season, Jackson found personal success too by catching 28 passes and earning 376 yards from scrimmage. It was the most prolific season of his career, setting the stage for a hype-filled 2023 season.

However, the best laid plans went awry, and a broken thumb sidelined him deep into the season. He didn’t play until facing No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 14, slipping down the depth chart as other receivers and kick returners took on larger roles in his absence.

But when he got a chance, the same explosive style that made him so effective showed up immediately. His first play of the season against the Ducks, he took a 26-yard post route to the crib. With and without him, the Huskies have surged to a sterling 14-0.

“(Jackson) legitimately is one of our most explosive players on this football team,” Washington receivers coach JaMarcus Shepherd told The Michigan Daily. “And I’m not just saying that as just like this random statement. No, we keep track of explosive plays by our players with spring ball and fall camp. Giles was at number one or two between him and (Jalen McMillan) pretty much every fall camp or spring ball that we’ve been here so far.”

Now, Jackson will look to make those plays with a National Championship on the line, against many of the same players who he once shared a locker room with when he was a Wolverine. Mike Sainristil, once a receiver alongside Jackson at Michigan, will likely line up across from him as the nickel corner. Despite any prior ties, each side is trying to take a championship ring off the other’s finger.

For those close to Jackson, it’s a full circle moment, even if the stakes are high.

“It’s funny like me, him, Mike were all in the same wide receiver class,” graduate receiver Cornelius Johnson said. “We’d go out and go get food, go to different social events together, just hanging out together at the house. So going against him, I might have to mess with him pregame, just say what’s up to him.”

They’ll have a lot to talk about, considering the resurrection of each program since Jackson packed his bags for Seattle. But that’s proof that his transfer worked out for everyone, even if it took a while to get here. Both sides are one win away from a National Championship, and while one is bound to be heartbroken, the journey to this moment has worked out for all those involved.

Giles Jackson’s decision has brought him to this point, and he wouldn’t change it. Even if he once again hears boos from the Michigan faithful — even though three seasons later feels like an eternity — he’ll be propped up by his Washington faithful.