Following the 2021 season season, the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the country sat prominently in the Michigan football team’s weight room. And after another dominant year for the line that saw the Wolverines’ run-first attack domineer opponents in 2022, they made one thing clear:

That award is staying put.

Michigan’s offensive line fueled the Wolverines to a top-five rushing attack and the sixth-ranked offense in the country, good for a repeat Joe Moore Award-winning campaign and keeping the recognition in Ann Arbor for another year.

Maybe they can’t imagine their weight room without it after guaranteeing it through the next fall, or maybe they’ve seen just how far a nation-leading offensive line can take them. Whatever it is, the Wolverines like what they have going, so in a press conference on Wednesday — more than five months until they begin defending the award once again — one goal was brought up repeatedly.

Michigan’s o-line wants a Joe Moore three-peat, and it believes it has what it takes to do it.

“That’s our expectation, none of us want to see that thing leave,” graduate lineman Karsen Barnhart said. “Everyday we walk in the weight room, we want to see it right there. That’s our expectation, to go win it for a third time now, and let’s do it again.”

Despite identical expectations, the Wolverines’ line doesn’t look the same as it did three months ago. Namely, the center and left tackle positions — arguably the two most critical positions on the line — must be filled this year after the departures of Olusegun Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes.

But Michigan is taking that in stride. It dipped into the transfer portal once again after finding success transferring in Oluwatimi from Virginia prior to last season, adding center Drake Nugent from Stanford and guard LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State.

Pairing the transfers with more untapped potential buried deeper in the depth chart last season, Michigan sees the pieces coming into place. The Wolverines have a chance to continue their success in the trenches, and everyone wants to be a part of it as spring practices keep rolling.

“Having all the young guys, they all want to get better,” Barnart said. “And then the oldheads here, everyone wants to get better. It just brings so much depth.”

With depth throughout the line, Barnhart spoke on not only the trend of more than five different offensive line starters for Michigan over the last couple season, but also that up to 12 players are already game-ready, eager to make an impact in big spots.

Barnhart knows the competition firsthand, continuing his depth-chart battle with graduate lineman Trente Jones into the spring. When addressing his personal progression, Barnhart’s sentiments highlight another factor in the Wolverines’ bid of remaining the nation’s top o-line. Along with players starting for the first time or transferring in, those that already saw significant time — like Barnhart, who started nine games last year — need to sustain continued growth.

“I got great athletic ability and agility and things like that,” Barnhart said. “… Last year I was getting in that role of becoming a full-fledged starter, (I) started many games. And now I want to start all 15 and be a big time role in this offense and offensive line.”

Mentioning 15 games, a total that suggests a National Championship run, points to the o-line’s larger goal: that building off of its last two seasons of play can propel the Wolverines to the biggest game of all.

But who actually starts each of those games and impacts the win column is still a ways away. For now, the offensive line is finding ways not just to develop further and build chemistry as a unit, but also help Michigan’s defense in the process.

“They’re bringing it,” junior linebacker Junior Colson said. “And you can tell they’re trying to three-peat the Joe Moore Award and they haven’t let down, you can just tell. … Competing against them everyday just makes us as a defense better.”

After back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning performances, the Wolverines’ o-line has grown accustomed to looking at a shelf in their weight room and seeing physical validation of their hard work. It’s a ritual they’ve earned for another year after last season’s performance. But they aren’t satisfied, and Michigan wants to turn Joe Moore’s two-year stay into more of a permanent residence.

It wants to have the best o-line in the country, again.