On Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had a lot to talk about — but very little to say.

Harbaugh having plenty to talk about is pretty obvious at this point with multiple ongoing investigations into his program drawing attention. Most recently, all eyes are on in-person sign–stealing allegations, and the full extent of potential ramifications are yet to be known. Investigators, federal and local alike, have already been in Ann Arbor looking into it, and Harbaugh’s contract extension talks have reportedly been put on hold. Safe to say, the conversation topics are endless.

Harbaugh having very little to say is pretty obvious at this point, too. He claims that he’d love to talk all about it — how true that claim is can only be answered by Harbaugh himself — but he isn’t at liberty to speak on much. Just like previous investigations such as another ongoing investigation into recruiting violations, Harbaugh’s remained as mute as he can about all of it.

But that didn’t stop him from at the very least hearing a barrage of questions about the latest scandal in his Monday press conference. With the national spotlight on his team for being both bonafide title contenders and a program marred in controversy, Harbaugh has had to focus on more than just the coaching role.

He’s the head coach of a very talented team, but also the leader of a program staring down lofty accusations. He wants to focus on the former, but the latter is taking just as much of his time when he’s in the public eye. Personally, he claims to be solely focused on his role as coach.

“I got a one-track mind,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not going to be speculating, I’m going to let others speculate that. The various speculation that’s out there, (it) would be unfair to the team to not just be coaching the team.”

Harbaugh is trying to just coach his team, but at the same time there’s already evidence suggesting that a Michigan staffer was buying tickets on both sidelines of opponent games. That does not necessarily implicate the entire program or guarantee wrongdoing, but it does leave Harbaugh having to do much more than just coach right now.

He’ll be answering to NCAA investigators if he hasn’t started doing that already. And he’s trying to protect his program’s public image by keeping, or at least attempting to keep, the focus on games against opponents instead of tussles with NCAA regulators.

That double duty he’s working as both on-field decision maker and also his program’s figurehead is amplified as allegations pile up, and consistently enters the dialogue despite his closed mouth.

“You just have to let it play out,” Harbaugh said. “Cooperate with the investigation and then watch how it plays out. But the speculation part, as I said, (I have) too much of a one-track mind and coaching the team to be able to engage in every piece of speculation that seems to be any and everywhere.”

When he wasn’t calling things speculation or not answering at all, Harbaugh kept going back to having a “one-track mind” throughout the press conference as questions continued to flow about the state of his program. But as that one-track mind wanted to stay on the track of Purdue and Purdue only, the reality of the current situation kept giving Harbaugh opportunities to shed more light on the issue — even if he decided not to.

“I think that question probably answers itself,” Harbaugh said when asked if it’s the head coach’s responsibility to know everything going on within their program. “I was forthright with the statement right away, you’re asking — yeah I’ll just leave it at that.”

In the statement he was referring to, Harbaugh outlined that he had no awareness of a staffer committing these actions, nor did he instruct them to. If wrongdoing happened, which the NCAA is still trying to deduce, Harbaugh will have some implication in it no matter how much he knew simply by the nature of his role as head coach.

It’s a role that is concrete at this time, even with future contracts on hold. But while his role is still firm, Harbaugh had few concrete insights to provide in his first midweek media session since a wave of reporting has expanded the allegations of in-person sign-stealing.

In one of the rare occasions that Harbaugh was speaking on something other than investigations on Monday, he spoke about late-season night games in a metaphor comparing field corn to houseplants. He described his team as field corn — who can burrow down anywhere and grow — as opposed to comfortable house plants.

The metaphor might apply to Harbaugh, too. In his role coaching his Big House-based team, his talented roster has him comfortable like a houseplant. But being the center of attention around allegations and scandal, he’s out in the elements like field corn as well.

Coaching a team and managing a whole lot more, Harbaugh’s doing both these days — even if he can’t and won’t talk about one of them.