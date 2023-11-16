Four weeks ago, Jim Harbaugh rattled off ideas to celebrate 1,000 Michigan football wins: ‘M’ rings for coaches, suits for players, stickers for helmets. T-shirts, memorabilia, you name it. M is the Roman numeral for 1,000, after all, as Harbaugh was keen to point out.

But sitting at 999 wins and eyeing the thousandth this Saturday against Maryland, Harbaugh likely won’t be there for the festivities. Depending on the outcome of his court hearing Friday, where he’ll try to get a temporary restraining order against his sideline suspension from the Big Ten, Harbaugh might not be coaching for the millennium milestone.

That hasn’t changed how the Wolverines view their opportunity to make history, though — nor who they’d credit.

“I definitely want (Harbaugh) to be the coach when that happens,” offensive coordinator and acting gameday head coach Sherrone Moore said Wednesday. “And I would say to me and to everybody else, that’d be his win. I wouldn’t count it as mine. I’m just standing in there to make sure we don’t mess it up. And for him, it’s a super honor. He’s led us to so many wins and I’d count it for him as well.”

Right now, Harbaugh has 108 wins to his name at Michigan, 24 as a quarterback from 1983-1986 and 84 as the coach since 2015. More than a 10th of the Wolverines’ 1,000 wins have come, in part, from him.

For the current Michigan team, the other 891 also matter. They’re a legacy of those who came before, and a torch to be carried by its 144th roster. Some of those who earned them still work in Schembechler Hall, including legendary players Denard Robinson and Mike Hart. A number of former players have taken active roles in shaping the program as coaches, including former linebacker Mike Elston, currently the d-line coach.

“It makes me think of all the guys that I’ve either played with or that came before me that I heard stories about that have put in the work, put in the effort to make this a successful program,” Elston said Wednesday. “A lot of blood sweat and tears and a lot of people that still devote a ton of time for the University of Michigan, so it would mean a lot and you know, I’m excited to be a part of that when it does happen.”

Go figure that a former player understands the sacrifice that went into those wins, but that acknowledgement extends to the younger generation, too. Graduate defensive back Quinten Johnson acknowledged the sacrifice such an achievement took. Taking in the wall of commemorative game balls inside the Towsley Museum at Schembechler Hall, he marveled at the wins — both those in the past and those to come.

“It was like week three, week four. I was taking my family through here, and I was like ‘We’re running out of space,’ ” Johnson said in reference to the wall. “So I don’t know if they’re gonna make an adjustment or what they’re gonna do after, but it’s astonishing to see. Definitely a testament to the program and how much history and lineage is before you. You’re definitely playing for something bigger than yourself.”

All the hype celebration plans make sense for such a historic milestone. Harbaugh was quick to point out Monday that no program at any level — high school, NFL, you name it — has come close to 1,000. The Wolverines, though, still have one more to win before they can claim anything.

As such, they’re well aware of how that could cause a slip in their performance. While 1,000 wins is a coveted feat, their bigger focus lies on the Big Ten and National championship goals they’ve been chasing since day one. So much fanfare exists for the prospective 1,000 mark coming up, but it means nothing if Michigan can’t close it out.

“Just celebrate it like every other win,” sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said. “I mean, it’s 1000 wins, but it’s the win that we gotta get right now. This is the most important win, just not necessarily that it is the thousandth win, but it’s our next game on the schedule that we got to play.”

If they do lose, that sets up a chance for No. 1,000 against Ohio State, which is the second winningest program in the country with 963 of their own. As if there needs to be more drama between two of college football’s greatest rivals. If Harbaugh’s restraining order fails, then he would also be sidelined for that game, too.

No matter when they hit the thousand mark — or who’s the coach during that game — Michigan is well ahead of the pack. Unless it accomplishes the unlikely scenario of choking 37 straight opportunities to hit 1,000, it should be the first program ever to reach the milestone.

Whether Harbaugh is on the sidelines or not, the Wolverines will have plenty to celebrate.