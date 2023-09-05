Last Saturday as the Michigan football team trounced East Carolina under the direction of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t on the sidelines with the Wolverines — he was on his offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore’s couch eating sandwiches.

This Saturday however, Moore will return to the Michigan sideline — and Harbaugh will presumably have to find a new couch.

“It was (challenging),” Harbaugh said Monday of watching from afar. “And I’m trying to do the absolute best I can to turn the negative into a positive. That’s just how I think about it. That’s just what I do.”

But with two games left to serve on his suspension, Harbaugh has opted for an unconventional lead-by-committee approach to week two. For the contest with UNLV, both special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will be acting head coaches — each for only one half, Jay in the first, Hart in the second.

And if it seems strange to have two head coaches lead a team in one game, that’s because it is. The last time the Wolverines consistently operated in a similar arrangement was in 1891. But Jim Harbaugh is known to buck tradition, and views the setup as a way to give opportunities to his staff.

Hart and Jay, from their side, see the setup in the same way, but also view it as a chance to practice what they preach.

“We get the opportunity as a staff to walk the walk in terms of what we tell the players,” Jay said. “Hey one guy is out, it’s the next man up. You have a great opportunity to expand what you can do as a coach and expand your experience. … (Jim) is out, and you can see everything functioning pretty much the same as when he’s here.”

Following Jim Harbaugh’s direction, the two will neatly split the coaching duties in half. Jay will handle the pregame warm-ups, speeches and motivation. And at halftime, responsibilities will promptly switch, leaving Hart to handle all halftime adjustments through to postgame activities.

Throughout the logistical hurdles and the strange nature of the setup, both coaches espoused what Jim Harbaugh and Minter said the week before — a desire to be a ‘guardian of victory,’ by using a group focused approach to coaching.

Both coaches said that in day-to-day tasks, Jim included assistant coaches in every decision. And in discussing their approach to Saturday, they emphasized that that much would stay the same.

“The way we do game days anyways, the way we talk about things in the headsets (this weekend) is nothing that’s abnormal,” Hart said. “… It’s just the guy who makes the final call is different.”

Neither Hart nor Jay sees their responsibility as drastically changing the structure of the team. Instead, they will act as a final check, and will be responsible for motivating their players — but their true goal is maintaining a well oiled machine.

“You approach it as you do every game,” Hart said. “… Every game you prepare and you think, what would you do if you were head coach? What would you do in this situation? So it’s not something that I mentally haven’t prepared for.”

But for all the talk of indifference to Jim’s absence, there seems to be a slight bit of cognitive dissonance. With the Wolverines’ demonstrations in favor of Jim Harbaugh before last weekend’s game and with junior quarterback JJ McCarthy’s post game comments about how different things felt without him, it’s clear that his absence is impactful for Michigan.

When asked about the impact of Jim’s absence, Jay replied that you “can’t quantify it,” just 20 minutes before Hart said nothing would be abnormal.

Clearly, Jim’s absence will matter. And for Hart and Jay, the challenge now becomes channeling that frustration in the right ways while only acting as a manager for a half.

“I look forward to it, and hopefully I make the right decisions,” Hart said. “Like, don’t mess up.”