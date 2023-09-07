When Ernest Hausmann took the field for the No. 2 Michigan football team’s season-opening win over East Carolina, lots was unfamiliar for the sophomore linebacker. The Nebraska transfer was on a new team, with a new coaching staff and system than he was previously used to. But he familiarized himself with it all by the time he left the field a few hours later as his team’s total tackle leader on the day.

He played like a guy that’s been there before — probably because he has.

Despite Saturday being his debut for the Wolverines, it wasn’t the first time he led his team in total tackles at the Big House. That came last November, when he led the visiting Cornhuskers with eight tackles in their 34-3 loss.

The Wolverines eventually blew last year’s Nebraska team out of the water, but don’t let the final score fool you, Hausmann’s team-high performance made a splash. Then-sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy can attest. Locked in a two-possession game early in the third quarter, McCarthy rolled out to his left on third-and-five, only to experience Hausmann’s closing speed and open-field tackling ability first hand months before he hit the transfer portal and joined him at Michigan.

Hausmann sprinted downhill as McCarthy looked for space to move the chains, taking a perfect angle and spinning the quarterback to the ground for a sack right in front of Nebraska’s sideline. Amped at the third-down stand, he pumped his fists in the air and jumped for joy as the Nebraska sideline hyped him up.

He looked very comfortable at Michigan Stadium.

But that comfort was fleeting as the game eventually got out of reach for the Cornhuskers. This year, he’s hoping to make that feeling more sustainable. Actually being with the Wolverines should help with that.

“It took a little bit (to get comfortable),” Hausmann said Tuesday. “I’d say it was like after spring ball I was able to get settled in. … It was the defense who really took me in (and) really helped me out, especially the linebacker group as well.”

After arriving on campus last winter, it’s understandable that Hausmann needed some time to adjust to his new team, eight tackles in a loss could only take him so far. After spring ball, the offseason and fall camp — all of it paying off with a team-leading six tackles to open the season — he’s definitely finding his comfort and stride.

But he still made a difficult decision to leave the state he called home since moving there as a 5-year-old from Uganda. Leaving the program he initially committed to after only one season could raise some questions early on.

“Are you happy with your decision from Nebraska to Michigan?” junior running back Donovan Edwards asked Hausmann as he joined reporters at Tuesday’s media availability. “Are you ready to win something?”

Hausmann answered “yes” bluntly to the first question and “yes sir” to the second. Although a small sample size, his debut corroborates those affirmations. As the first off the bench to both linebacker positions, he was on the field plenty and mixed himself in all over the place to help hold the Pirates to just three points.

Beyond just bottling up East Carolina from the linebacker position, he also served as a leader for his fellow defenders. Even as a newcomer and underclassman, he’s already showing natural ability to be the defense’s quarterback — a trait of high-level linebackers.

“He puts in all the time, he knows his assignment, he probably knows what everyone on the defense is doing, he knows so much,” defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said Wednesday. “… You can see on the film, turning around looking at the safeties, communicating back and forth. I think that’s also rubbed off on the other linebackers that he’s been working with. So he’s been a great addition, (I) love having him out there.

“I don’t know where we’d be without him.”

Even though he spent the spring getting coached up by his fellow linebackers, he’s now helping lead them on the field. He’s starting to get comfortable after transferring to the Wolverines, and in the process, he’s making one thing clear through his actions and play early on:

Just because he’s new doesn’t mean he hasn’t been there before.