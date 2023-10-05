Coming into the No. 2 Michigan football team’s season, there were health concerns up and down the lineup. But nowhere were those concerns more prevalent, and more disruptive, than in the Wolverines’ defensive backs room.

Starting the season, two of Michigan’s expected starting defensive backs from the year prior — sophomore Will Johnson and junior safety Rod Moore — were sidelined with injuries. And with junior cornerback Amorion Walker also out, and senior safety Makari Paige missing time, the Wolverines’ secondary was operating without many key components.

But over the past few weeks, these injuries have slowly begun to abate.

Johnson made his full return in week four and has been a workhorse ever since, totaling the second most defensive snaps for the Wolverines in his two weeks back. Paige too is fully recovered and back to contributing. And both Moore and Walker have begun to play on limited snap counts.

As the injured starters begin to return, they are rejoining a deeper defensive backs room that held its own in their absence

“Now with the depth that was developed before (Johnson) came back, before (Moore) and (Paige) were able to sustain playtime, we have enough depth where I can rotate guys in to help them,” Michigan defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said Wednesday. “The more depth we can develop, that helps Johnson, that helps (graduate defensive back Mike Sainristil), that helps Paige, and that helps all the guys that are starting.”

And Clinkscale’s point holds water. In the absence of Johnson, Moore and Paige, Michigan was able to give players further down the depth chart heavy workloads, and it paid dividends.

Sophomore defensive back Keon Sabb broke out in a starting role and proved to be effective, notching 14 tackles and combining for a sack. Graduate defensive backs Keshaun Harris and Quinten Johnson — who spent most of their time on special teams in years past — have shown to be capable of heavier workloads and showed consistency, with Johnson even managing an interception.

And graduate transfer Josh Wallace, who may have been battled for a starting role even without the injuries, has proven to be a multi-use tool.

“I like his range,” Clinkscale said of Wallace. “He can play field or boundary corner, he’s done a good job at nickel. He’s good in zone, he’s really good at man in the slot. I want to continue to improve his blitzing which we talked about, but I’m very, very pleased.”

All three of these players certainly saw more game action because of the hamstrung nature of their unit. But now as injuries heal, their in-game experience allows Clinkscale to trust his unit in bigger situations going forward.

Before this season, it seemed likely that Sabb, Quentin Johnson and Harris were going to be used more sparsely than they have been so far. But it now appears that Clinkscale values their contributions enough to keep them in the rotation.

“Now we got a lot of depth out there,” Clinkscale said. “I can rotate guys randomly and not worry about who’s out on the field.”

This confidence that Clinkscale has developed has allowed him to be cautious with his players returning from injury. Wallace took his recovery slowly, Moore has been incrementally increasing his snap counts and Clinkscale plans to do the same for Walker.

“Amorion played last week, I believe it was five snaps,” Clinkscale said. “So like I always do, this week, I want to add a couple more snaps to him. If he feels really good while he’s out there and he’s going, we’ll let him go. If he needs to take it one step at a time — we’ll do that as well.”

Clinkscale is not in a rush for his unit to be fully back and playing entire games, in part because the level of competition for the Wolverines hasn’t required it. But that’s also because even the absences have only served to build depth.

Michigan’s defensive backs began the season heavily injured, and seemingly lacking depth. Now, as players like Sabb, Wallace and Quentin Johnson have flourished in their first starts and Will Johnson, Moore and Walker return — both of those descriptors are becoming less and less accurate.