Warde Manuel knows the reputation of his relationship with Jim Harbaugh. There’s an air of perceived antagonism between the athletic director and the former Michigan football coach, which Manuel chalks up to social media fodder rather than anything concrete.

But regardless of the truth of their relationship, none of that matters anymore. In leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers, Harbaugh removed himself from the equation. Meanwhile, Manuel promoted offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach without batting an eye, in part because of Harbaugh’s blessing.

“I told (Moore) before Jim made the announcement, I said, ‘Just know, you’re gonna be the first person I sit down with, I promise you that,’ ” Manuel said. “ ‘So just be patient. Be prepared. I want to know your perspective on how you’re gonna do things.’ And so that was a conversation I probably had a week or so, 10 days before Jim called me to let me know he’s going to the Chargers.”

On the heels of one of its most successful eras in a long and storied history, Michigan wanted to find a candidate that could continue that momentum. Luckily for the program, Harbaugh’s two three-game suspensions gave four coaches a crack under the headset, including Moore for four games. Those games were crucial in showing Michigan what he could do.

But even so, Manuel said he still hoped he could bring Harbaugh back. He negotiated with Harbaugh’s lawyers until the last moments, finally caving on one contested contract clause according to the Detroit News.

“For me, I was very hopeful — as I was for the past two years — that he would ultimately make a decision to come back,” Manuel said. “But he didn’t. And again, in many ways, I’m sad personally that I won’t be interacting with him on a daily basis, sad for us as a university, but very happy for him. That’s how I felt then. Now, I’m happy with Sherrone leading. So it’ll all work out.”

As far as Harbaugh has said, there wasn’t much Manuel could do.

“I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too,” Harbaugh told CBS Sports. “There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football.”

With his departure, Harbaugh was active in selecting his successor — even as early as during the season. For years, Harbaugh has lauded Moore as a future head coach, but he and Manuel also talked about that destiny when Moore led a top-10 win over Penn State after being named coach just 90 minutes before kickoff.

“After talking to Jim about him, I realized that this could be our next head coach — at some point,” Manuel said. “Obviously I didn’t realize it’d be at the end of this season, but at some point it could. And I told Jim after the game how impressed I was with him and that he was right about him being prepared and ready at some point to take over as a head coach.”

It didn’t take long for him to choose Moore once Harbaugh left. Manuel said that although he considered some external candidates, he only conducted one interview: Moore’s. And just a couple of days after Harbaugh’s departure, Moore sat down with Manuel to sign his contract and make the position his.

Whether or not Harbaugh and Manuel’s relationship led to the coach’s departure, the outcome of his contract talks has led to a new era of Michigan football. While Harbaugh is building toward NFL trophies, his hand-picked successor plans to add more in Ann Arbor.