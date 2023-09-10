The film room is a place where lies go to die. Every play and every decision is on full display, and everyone in the room can see them. So when the No. 2 Michigan football team’s pass rush produced zero sacks against East Carolina to review during this week’s film sessions, needless to say they were a little disappointed.

“Me and (Jaylen Harrell) been talking all week about how we had zero sacks last week,” sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said. “So we definitely had to come out here and get a few.”

“Here” was Saturday’s afternoon 35-7 win over UNLV. And from the second drive of the game, the pass rushers made their mark. Sophomore edge rusher Derrick Moore hauled down Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield for the first sack of the season. The next time the unit took the field, senior edge rusher Harrell got in on two sacks in the same drive.

As a whole, the Wolverines cashed in five times for 30 yards in the sacks column. After the unit was denied the week prior, the result served as a moment of catharsis for a group whose mission this offseason was getting to the quarterback.

“We knew coming into this week that we had to get home,” Moore said postgame. “We knew that the offense line was gonna give us some type of indicator — a silent indicator. So we knew like when we (saw) it we had to get off the ball. We (were) able to get home a lot.”

Compared to last week against the Pirates, the Wolverines had far more variables going in their favor. East Carolina hurried its passes in the hopes of avoiding sacks a week ago, limiting the Wolverines’ ability to record a sack. On Saturday, UNLV’s Brumfield stayed in the pocket or scrambled in the backfield to extend plays. With that time, Michigan capitalized opportunities to hunt him down.

The UNLV offensive line also struggled mightily to contain the Wolverines. Routinely, two or three pass rushers got loose by overwhelming their assignments. That situation created chaos in the backfield on a routine basis. Amid so many opportunities, it was only a matter of time before those gave way to sacks. In total, five separate players got in on as many sacks during those frenzies.

That list included Grant, whose first opportunity came on the fourth defensive drive of the game. As fifth-year defensive tackle Cam Goode blew up his own assignment, Grant ripped past his man, too. When Goode missed the initial sack, Grant yanked Brumfield down for a solo sack. Four plays later, Grant assisted on another sack with senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.

“As far as the sharing thing, everyone eats in this defense,” Harrell said. “But when you get there first and then you don’t bring them down and someone else jumps on it’s a little like ‘dang.’ ”

Gang tackles or not, the result against the Rebels is a promising rebound. But the performance can’t be called consistent yet, either. Other opponents might throw the ball quickly like the Pirates, or benefit from a better offensive line than what UNLV put on the field.

In context of last season, it took the Wolverines only their first game to get seven sacks against Colorado State. But in the next two non-conference games, they only managed one sack — against Hawaii. That unit eventually ranked second in the Big Ten with 37 sacks. Pass rush production can be fickle, and Michigan’s one-game woes this season might have been an exception and not a rule.

Compared to ECU, Michigan’s performance against UNLV was exponentially improved, and it’s sure to cause more praise in the next film session. The Wolverines know that running all over their opponents’ backfields needs to become consistent. And where they had few highlights before, they now have some positive tape to recreate.

“All week we honed in on, ‘We gotta get back there today,’ ” Harrell said. “So we just trusted our game plan. We just had to make the most plays when the opportunity came, you feel me? So it was a good showing and we gotta keep stacking days and weeks.”

If they stack more days like Saturday, they’ll have plenty to be proud of in the film room.