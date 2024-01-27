Donning a fresh haircut, a tailored blue suit and pink socks spotted with pictures of the family dog — a gift that his oldest daughter insisted he wear — Sherrone Moore stepped up to the podium Saturday and laid out his vision for the future.

As the new head coach of the Michigan football team, Moore’s life changed drastically in the 16 hours since he signed his new five-year contract. With it comes responsibility for a program that just won a national championship, but one with plenty of issues that need to be addressed both short term and long.

In other words, Moore hasn’t slept much one day into his tenure.

His vision is the principal force that will guide the program from here on out, though he has a blueprint for success that he’s played a part in as a Wolverine coach for the past six years. So that’s what has informed his plan — balance the success of the recent past with the necessary changes for the future. All of it centers around three key phases that Moore hopes to instill as foundational elements of his team: process, pursuit and standard.

“We’ve already started the process. We continue to talk about the process over the prize, and the prize we’ve got,” Moore said. “But we’re hungry for more. Now we’re in the pursuit — the pursuit of greatness — and to do that, you gotta push, you gotta strain, you gotta do that every single day on and off the field to be great. And that will take you to the standard.

“And once we continue to win on and off the field we will become the standard. And that’s the goal here at the University of Michigan, and nothing less.”

This concept of the three phases is a new way to brand the principles that guided Michigan under Jim Harbaugh, but with Moore’s own twist. For example, there’s still the “enthusiasm unknown to mankind” mentality of Harbaugh, but now there’s also the “smash” mindset of Moore. With his team at the peak of the college football landscape, his efforts are centered around maintenance, not mutation. But that doesn’t mean he’s trying to be a carbon copy of his mentor.

“I’m just gonna be me,” Moore said. “I can’t be Coach. I love Coach. Coach loves this university. I’ve watched him coach for the last six years. I can’t be Jim Harbaugh. So I’m going to be me and I think in this business — in any world — if you’re not yourself, then you’re gonna lose the people around you.”

In the ensuing transition, there are issues left to be sorted out. To start, Moore has to manage his roster. Not only does he need to ensure the current recruits are still onboard with the program, but also the current players on the team who now have 30 days to enter the transfer portal due to the coaching change. With other programs’ NIL money on the table, the Wolverines are put on the defensive.

“We have a plan from an NIL standpoint on how we’re going to do that,” Moore said. “But really, it’s what we’ve done and what they built. … I think it’s just really important to sustain what we’ve done because they’ve been a huge part of why we’ve done it.”

That topic came up at times in his interview for the job with athletic director Warde Manuel. Part of Michigan’s NIL support came from having such a unique and buzz-generating coach like Harbaugh, and Moore has to address the NIL front in his own way — while also aligning with Michigan’s belief that NIL shouldn’t just be transactional.

“He’s been around and knows how we have been able to support our student athletes through NIL,” Manuel said. “So I think he’s fully comfortable with it, and we’ll keep moving.”

On the staffing front, too, Moore has to craft his own solutions. He has to hire his replacement as offensive coordinator, and he’ll likely have to hire a defensive coordinator if highly coveted Jesse Minter takes an NFL job sometime soon. There are also position coaches to keep around, as well as strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert who has been critical to the program’s recent success. Moore said he had talked to Herbert as of Saturday and was working on a new deal “as fast as possible.” That’s just one coach out of the dozens who will work under him.

Such a situation is entirely new to Moore, who has never led a program as its head coach. That lack of program-leading experience poses challenges in dealing with the non-football aspects of program building that make success on the field possible.

“The staff that I hire, I’m just going to entrust in them to do that football piece,” Moore said. “I’ll have an impact on looking at it from an overall standard. But I’m excited about that new phase and doing that. I understood that that’s going to come with the territory. So again, I’m gonna be myself. I’m not gonna be anybody else whatever phase that is.”

Moore inherits a program that has immediate needs that even Harbaugh would’ve needed to figure out. Namely, Moore needs to iron out a roster that has sent more than a dozen impact players to the upcoming NFL Draft. Without reloading, they aren’t going to be the same team that went 15-0 and filled trophy cabinets. Moore will need to address those issues both internally through development and externally through the transfer portal and recruiting.

The urgency to do so is raised by the strength of next season’s schedule. Michigan faces multiple top-10 teams, including archrival Ohio State, Big Ten newcomer Oregon and two College Football Playoff teams in Texas and Washington. Each of those programs is full of talent and look to be significant challenges.

That revitalization is especially true of the Buckeyes, a team that has thrown massive amounts of money into NIL to draw talent like the top safety and running back in the transfer portal, plus two talented quarterbacks for the present and the future. And it wouldn’t be Michigan without Moore addressing the future of the rivalry in his introductory press conference.

“Everything we do is working towards beating them,” Moore said. “Obviously, we won the past three years, but that doesn’t give us an automatic (win) in the next one. So we’re going to continue to work to do that.”

There’s plenty of work to do for Moore and the Wolverines, true of any change in leadership. In hiring him, the Wolverines benefit from someone who knows the program inside and out, and can calibrate the program as he sees fit with that knowledge. There’s no telling how exactly that will shake out, but Michigan and athletic director Warde Manuel believe that Moore will navigate these challenges.

With pink dog socks and a vision, Moore will try to prove them right.