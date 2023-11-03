Semaj Morgan had just led a football mutiny.

As former West Bloomfield coach Tyrice Grice remembers it, the Lakers didn’t exactly need to go for it on fourth-and-three against Southfield, already up by over 30 points. But as the special teams unit trotted out to settle for a field goal, Morgan had other ideas.

“Semaj begs and goes ‘coach we gotta go for it, we gotta go for it,’ ” Grice told The Michigan Daily. “ … And before I said yes, or no, the whole team ran out there. We only had nine guys out there. Semaj played quarterback, keep in mind. We only got nine guys out there.”

Down two men, Morgan remained determined as he hustled onto the field while a bewildered kicking unit snaked off before the snap. Rolling out right, the then-quarterback searched downfield — but he wasn’t looking for a first down. Tossing a deepshot, Morgan roped a pass into the back right corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

Half upset, half incredulous, Grice recalls that if Morgan had just allowed his head coach to respond, he would have OK’d the play. But the ever-competitive Morgan couldn’t wait for that opportunity. He had to go out and create it himself.

“That’s the type of guy Semaj is,” Grice said.

Up 30, or not, in front of 110,000 fans in the Big House, or alone in his off-season workouts, Semaj Morgan doesn’t shy away from any chance he gets. And that has remained true at every stage along his journey. From an undersized quarterback-turned collegiate wide receiver, Morgan’s strong true-freshman season was one he was ready for.

Because Morgan wants the moment.

***

The No. 2 Michigan football team currently lists 44 graduate students and seniors on its roster. Enough to fill two full starting lineups before even touching its junior class — let alone its underclassmen. And yet, as a true freshman, Morgan has wiggled onto the field with 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 receptions.

Given that he’s delivered at every point in his young career, it may seem unlikely, but he’s been underestimated his whole life. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 176 lbs. Morgan is the fourth-lightest player on the Wolverines roster.

“People for sure underestimate me,” Morgan said. “I’m every bit of (5-foot-9), 176 pounds. … But that’s what I like. I like the challenge — I want you to think I’m soft so I can show you I’m not.”

Thus far, he’s been anything but soft as the Wolverines have caught glimpses of Morgan’s underdog mentality. From catching a 35 yard pass for his first ever reception in college, to powering through seven defenders for a touchdown against Indiana, Morgan’s talent has popped on numerous occasions.

His unique combination of gritty smash-mouth football, combined with the finesse of a smaller player, has turned heads. “Joystick” — a moniker once given by the West Bloomfield student section and now adopted by graduate guard Trevor Keegan — has arrived.

“That’s just my game,” Morgan said. “I’m the type to juke you and then drop the shoulder. I ain’t never been scared of no contact. I ain’t never been scared of no bigger guy. This heart on my chest (is) probably bigger than anybody on the team.”

Even as his mentality has always been there, the position of wide receiver has not.

***

Above all, Morgan is a competitor.

Unable to stay off the field in high school, he logged reps at cornerback, running back, safety and quarterback — in addition to honing his craft at wide receiver. The moment was out there on the field, and to find it, Morgan had to be more than just a pass-catcher.

As West Bloomfield assistant coach Brandon Smith recalls, Morgan’s love for football continuously forced him to adapt.

“The competitor that he is, and wanting to be on the field at all costs forced him to learn different positions,” Smith told The Daily. “And just him being the athlete that he is … I definitely think it’s something that can be attributed to his success.”

For some it could have been a hindrance. Playing multiple positions and taking time away from honing a niche at wide receiver might’ve derailed others’ college football aspirations. But for Morgan, it only strengthened them. Morgan isn’t simply an athlete. Devoting time to quarterback, defense and more, he gained a cerebral trait perhaps even more lethal than the ability to juke a defender or truck a tackle.

He became a wide receiver with the mind of a quarterback.

“I really know how to read (coverages), I played DB, so I know certain leverages that they’ll play and certain coverages that they’re in,” Morgan said. “… So when I get in at receiver I see (my man) lined up outside so ‘OK, he might have help to his inside.’ He lined up inside, he might be in man. I just feel like a lot of that comes from playing many positions.”

Now at the next level, Morgan will likely only take the field as a wide receiver, but the lessons he learned at other positions never left him. In fact, they’ve only helped prepare him for the bigger moments to come.

***

Four games and just two catches into his young career, Morgan’s first illustrious moment in maize and blue finally came.

“The stage does not bother him,” Semaj T. Morgan, his father, told The Daily. “You think he would be nervous — you in front of 110,000 people. You’re gonna get the jitters, you’re gonna be nervous, but Semaj wrestled in front of two, three thousand people and it’s just him and his opponent in front of him … Everything Semaj has done, he has done at a high level.”

Tied at 7-7 against Rutgers with the clock ticking down in the final minute of the first half, the Wolverines needed a big play. Looking for a score to pull ahead after a rough first half, Michigan didn’t call upon grizzled senior running back Blake Corum, or flashy senior receiver Roman Wilson. The phone rang elsewhere.

And true freshman Semaj Morgan picked it up.

Muscling through an out route in the red zone, Semaj leapt up, snatching the airborne ball to give the Wolverines a 13-7 lead that eventually made all the difference. It was, inevitably, a proud moment. After nearly a decade of hard work, ‘Joystick’ had found his next moment. And he took it in stride.

Unsatisfied with just one shining moment, Semaj’s work ethic and competitive nature have him chomping at the bit. Still one of the youngest players on the team, he has far to go before he’s called upon as often as some of his older counterparts.

“Once I get my chance to go out there and really cook somebody, I’m gonna cook him,” Semaj said. “And it’s gonna be bad.”

And while he likely won’t ever have the chance to lead another on-field mutiny, Semaj knows it doesn’t matter when his next moment comes, because ‘Joystick’ is always ready for the moment.