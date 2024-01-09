HOUSTON — More than a year ago, Charles Woodson all but spoke it into existence. As the Michigan football team faced Maryland, the greatest cornerback to come out of the program walked up to Will Johnson with a charge. The five-star freshman chose Woodson’s famed No. 2 for his jersey. Woodson didn’t mind — he put it this way:

“You got the number on,” Woodson’s message went. “You gotta make a play.”

Woodson’s decree showed up at times since then, but none were bigger than the National Championship against No. 2 Washington on Monday, when Johnson helped hold the nation’s best air attack to 255 yards and one lonely touchdown. En route to a 34-13 win, it was Johnson’s play that helped the first-ranked Wolverines make history.

It wasn’t the countless times Johnson clamped his matchup this season. It wasn’t the sophomore cornerback’s six career interceptions heading into Monday’s matchup with Washington in the National Championship. No, it was the first play of the second half. Hell, it was the play, if we’re being real with each other. The one you see on Sportscenter late at night and say “Damnnn, he really did that??”

But really, it was a play in two parts. The first happened when Johnson lurked a route by running back Tybo Rogers and leapt up with perfect timing. As star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took a hit as he threw, his pass plunged just off target enough for Johnson to make him pay.

That was the first play, but the second was even more impressive. Because as Rogers smacked the ball out of Johnson’s hands — oh, the irony of playing defense against a cornerback — Johnson had one last acrobatic burst up his sleeve. As he fell to the ground, he hauled in the ball and held it close to his chest. In the biggest game he’s ever played in, this one wasn’t hitting the turf.

Just like Woodson had asked him, Johnson had made a play.

“In these type of games, big time players make big time plays,” Johnson said. “I just give all the credit to our coaches and all the people that helped us prepare for these games. That’s just what it is. We prepare for it, so we were ready for the moment.”

It’s awfully fitting for Johnson to be the one making plays. Back in January 1998, it was his mentor Woodson making a highlight real play en route to clinching the 1997 national championship. His high-pointing, end zone interception against a scrambling Ryan Leaf set the tone for a comeback win by the Wolverines.

What differentiates the legends from the elite is the timing. That’s why Woodson’s heroics always mattered. That’s what made Johnson’s play so important Monday night.

In another world, Washington might’ve opened the second half with a game-tying touchdown. In Will Johnson’s world, it watched as he came down with the ball.

“This man, Will Johnson, talked at halftime — ‘We’ve gotta get this momentum back,’ ” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “And darned if we don’t get (the ball) back the first play of the second half — pull it down. That was phenomenal.”

Twenty-six years apart and under far different circumstances, No. 2 was the last number Michigan’s opponent wanted to see come down with the ball.

But that’s the thing about that number — if you wear it, you gotta make a play.

Johnson made plenty more to secure the win. His four tackles included a fourth-quarter haul down of receiver Jalen McMillan that prevented a touchdown. More importantly, the threat of Johnson’s presence made the biggest impact. Penix didn’t want to throw toward him — sound familiar? — and instead opted to target receivers up against graduate cornerbacks Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace.

“NFL vets, they practiced this all year,” Cam Goode said of Johnson and Sainristil, who also had a pick. “It wasn’t nothing different from Marvin Harrison and the other one. They’ve been traveling all year doing their job. I’m just happy that we got it done.”

Johnson and his peers more than got it done. The Wolverines defense put up its most dominant season since 1997, go figure, and they claimed their first outright national title since 1948. Penix left NRG Stadium with his worst performance of the season — a 93.6 passer rating and a gut-wrenching loss. He walked off with a towel draped over his head, looking back at what could’ve been as Michigan celebrated.

“Hurt,” Penix said of his emotions postgame. “I mean, like Coach (Kalen DeBoer) said, we came here, we wanted to win. That’s been our goal since day one. I said this since day one.”

That’s the power of Michigan’s defense — so immense that it can make the most talented of opposing quarterbacks walk off looking like frauds. And it laughed all the way to the bank, wearing the turnover buffs that Detroit-raised Johnson introduced.

Because what do you do when you wear No. 2? You make a play.

And Will Johnson couldn’t have picked a better time.