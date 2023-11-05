Purdue doesn’t deploy your grandparents’ Big Ten West offense. The Boilermakers aren’t about grit-and-grind, they aren’t about churning yards on the ground.

Unlike many teams in their division, they like to spread the offense and air it out.

So they came into a bout with the No. 3 Michigan football team ready to throw the ball and play with pace. But Purdue left looking like an average Big Ten West offense — sluggish and struggling to move down the field.

It was thanks to a secondary that had routes blanketed all evening, so much so that they even got in their own way in the 41-13 win over Purdue. With the Boilermakers enjoying favorable field position following a Wolverines’ muffed punt in the second quarter, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card fired into the endzone on third down. The ball was headed straight into the hands of sophomore cornerback Will Johnson before junior safety Rod Moore — unaware Johnson was right behind him — sprinted across for an aggressive tip that left the ball bobbling to the ground.

Things were so covered that Michigan inadvertently played defense on itself.

“That probably would have been the easiest interception of my life,” Johnson said. “It was coming right to me, but Rod tipped it and it’s all good. He was trying to make a play on the ball too.”

Although Johnson missed out on a pick, he certainly wasn’t desperate for one. That would have been his second on the day, as he was already feasting on Purdue’s pass-happy tendencies earlier in the game.

While lurking right on a wide receiver’s hips on a crossing route, Johnson set the tone for the Wolverines’ secondary in the first quarter. They weren’t just trying to contain the Boilermakers’ air attack, they were trying to take it away completely. When Card let the ball go just before pressure got to him, something else got to him instead — the rush of Michigan blockers heading the other way.

Because Johnson jumped the pass for his second interception of the year and took off, twisting and weaving his way behind blockers and through defenders for a 26-yard return. That return outgained the Purdue offense in the first quarter.

“I saw the ball and (I) just try to go get the ball when I see it in the air,” Johnson said. “After that, they blocked their asses off for me trying to get to the endzone, (but) I think it was all credit to the d-line on that play.”

Johnson was quick to deflect credit for the pass rush’s pressure, but the two went hand-in-hand. Card loves to let the ball fly, but a secondary that kept receivers under a seatbelt meant he had to hold onto it a little longer too.

And even though the interception sparked festivities on Michigan’s sideline, it garnered plenty of attention across the field too.

“They got a lot of good players back there,” Purdue defensive back Sanoussi Kane said. “Obviously Will Johnson. I’ve seen Will Johnson since high school, I knew he was going to be a stud.”

Johnson lived up to that billing, helping lead a secondary that held Card’s offense to an under-40% completion rate and no touchdowns until the late stages of blowout. Even when he wasn’t making highlight-reel interceptions, Johnson was making plays every time Card wanted to test his coverage — and he got to show off his raw abilities doing so.

One such instance: On a third down in the second half, a Purdue receiver came back toward the ball with steps ahead of Johnson. But as Johnson trailed behind, he made up ground to assert himself into the play and break up the pass, seemingly unaltered by his disadvantageous positioning.

Corners are easy to overlook until they get tested with a pass attempt, when they suddenly have to make a play on their own and in space. Purdue loves sending the ball out there, and Johnson loves it too. On that breakup, he enjoyed a celebratory handshake with a teammate after making the stop, the two seemingly holding up picture frames. It made perfect sense — Johnson and his secondary weren’t afraid to be front and center in the middle of the frame.

“Will Johnson, big time game,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He was playing good, down after down, right from the start.”

There are teams in the Big Ten West that would have just wanted to run the ball, over and over. Sure, Johnson would have gotten involved there too — he and the secondary got plenty involved in run-stopping and blitzes throughout the night — but Purdue offered Johnson the chance to have a little more fun.

Because the Boilermakers like to spread it out and connect through the air, and Johnson had no issue playing spoiler.