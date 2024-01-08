HOUSTON — The last time the Michigan football team won a national championship in 1997, its current players were just a twinkle in their parents’ eyes. But now, they’re one game away from etching their names into college football history.

In their way stands No. 2 Washington, the final Pac-12 champion ever whose offense can hang with anyone. It survived a shootout against star-studded Texas in the CFP Sugar Bowl to get here. Its quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., has performed so well in recent weeks that he’s causing some to ponder changing when to award the Heisman. The Huskies are as legit as they come, exactly the type of opponent expected to play for a National Championship.

Before the final kickoff of the season Monday, here’s what to watch for as the Wolverines seek history.

Michael Penix Jr. vs. the Michigan secondary

The Wolverines know how it feels to watch Michael Penix Jr. take over a game. Back in 2020, current Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was still leading Indiana, and Penix was his quarterback. Throwing 30-for-50 for 342 yards and three touchdowns, Penix carved up the Michigan secondary in a 38-31 win.

Now, DeBoer and Penix have taken their talents to Seattle. Penix has thrown more than 4,600 yards for the second year in a row to lead the nation, and has thrown 35 touchdowns.

“Well, the ‘it’ factor that he has — he’s just got it,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday. “… He’s got no conscience when he’s throwing one of those balls into the tightest window, and the confidence that he can put it in there and his receivers are going to make a play. I mean, that’s scary good. As good as he is in the pocket, he’s deadly when he gets out of the pocket, too, in either direction. It’s formidable. It’s elite.”

Formidable, elite, all this is to say that Penix will be a problem if the Wolverines don’t contain him. All eyes will be on how Michigan’s secondary might limit the Huskies’ passing game. There will be a lot of burden on the shoulders of graduate cornerbacks Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace, as well as sophomore Will Johnson, to lead that effort.

“I know people are trying to talk about this as a match-up — their quarterback versus our secondary. That’s just one,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “It’s a thorough team. They are really good in the offensive line. Defense is physical and tough. A secondary that’s active, productive.”

Harbaugh might praise other areas where Washington is talented, but he’s shaking hands and kissing babies more than anything. The Huskies live and die by Penix’s arm. The Wolverines will live and die by their secondary’s ability to contain it.

Washington putting respect on Michigan’s run game

Michigan’s reputation precedes it.

It’s a team that wins trench battles, and its running backs can make a team pay if given the space. So when both coaches were asked about the role their star running backs would play in Monday’s game, DeBoer couldn’t help but start with Michigan.

“We know what Michigan’s done with their running game and their offensive line and just how it controls the tempo of the game,” DeBoer said. “The physicality, I’ve always felt that if your offensive line has got that physical presence to them, your whole team probably has that physical presence as well because that’s what they’re going against each and every day in practice.”

Knowing what the Wolverines bring and stopping it are two entirely different realities. While Michigan’s tailbacks have had their struggles this season compared to last season — and the offensive line is weakened by the loss of senior guard Zak Zinter — the Wolverines’ ground game is still formidable.

To make matters worse for the Huskies, their top running back Dillon Johnson aggravated a foot injury against the Longhorns. However, Washington coaches expect he’ll be able to play Monday.

“Yesterday he was able to get out there and move around,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Saturday. “So I think today he’ll take another step at practice. I feel like — I don’t think he’s going to be limited, honestly. I think he is going to be just fine.”

Meanwhile, Michigan senior running back Blake Corum is fully healthy, leading to a vintage performance against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. He rushed for 83 yards and 4.4 yards per carry, including the game-winning overtime touchdown in which he threw off two defenders.

Michigan has an edge in the run game. Exploiting it could offer an avenue to victory.

Tight game magnifies mistakes

It wouldn’t be a game week without Jim Harbaugh doing something wildly unconventional. This time around, he’s showing his players documentaries about predatory animals, including one about wolves the night before playing Washington.

“The perfect fighting unit to me is a pack of wolves, wolf pack,” Harbaugh said. “And you see them. You see them gathered together before the fight, you see them going together going to the fight, you see them together in the fight, you see them celebrating after the fight. And the active word there is ‘together.’ So that’s the picture I have. We’re together.”

As much as that might elicit a “hell yeah” and a chuckle from program outsiders, there’s a reason togetherness matters so much ahead of this game. On the grandest stage against one of the best teams in the country, mistakes will happen. Someone is bound to make a mistake in this game, and the Wolverines will need to stick together through that.

They experienced as much against the Crimson Tide. Freshman returner Semaj Morgan muffed a punt and all but spotted Alabama a touchdown. Senior returner Jake Thaw muffed a punt in the final minute that could’ve handed the Crimson Tide the game had he not recovered the ball. And through much of the third quarter, Michigan’s offense sputtered. Despite its defense stifling Alabama enough to cause what could’ve been a blowout victory, those small errors nearly cost the Wolverines in a game decided in overtime.

Those plays could’ve derailed Michigan’s focus, yet its players stayed locked in and didn’t let it get to them. The Wolverines will need a similar stick-to-itiveness if they want to knock off the Huskies. Unless you have a crystal ball, there’s no telling what mistakes might occur in the National Championship Game. But big games come down to execution. Pack-like unity can overcome the blunders that are bound to happen.

Watching wolf documentaries might be a new Harbaughism, but the tangible effects it might have could show up Monday.

Michigan alumni leading the charge

They may not have won a national championship as players, but four of the Wolverines’ coaches — Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy, Mike Elston and Grant Newsome — are trying to reach the pinnacle of college football as assistant coaches. Of the four, only Elston has won a title before, as a student assistant on the last Wolverines team to claim a title in 1997.

While their players receive lots of hype and attention, assistant coaches behind the scenes have spent all year preparing Michigan to get to this moment. Now, they’ll look to finish what they started by preparing their players to win on Monday.

Their old teammates have given them plenty of encouragement. Coaches have received all sorts of messages from program alumni supporting them ahead of a monumental game.

Such a situation creates added pressure, but it’s a role the coaches feel they’ve taken on all season. Since spring ball, the coaching staff has implemented systems and plans to draw the most out of their players. Now in the biggest game of the year, it’s that preparation — from those coaches who once played at Michigan or not — that has players ready to square up with a formidable Washington foe.

“When you’re a player, things are coming at you 1,000 miles a second,” defensive line coach Mike Elston told The Daily. “It’s like you don’t know what’s what. You’re still trying to perform and put (out) your best performance. But as a coach, things slow down for you. You see the big picture. You can come up with a plan.”

How coaches manage that pressure may not be so visible, but games like this put everything under a microscope. As much as you can point to Harbaugh, his coordinators and his players as the root of the Wolverines’ success, the assistant coaches around them also play an integral part in the program’s success. They may not take the field or make plays themselves, but their fingerprints will be all over the field on Monday. If they’re successful, they may just put a championship ring on them.